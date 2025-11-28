Tanzania to begin port to Dodoma freight haulage via SGR in February 2026

Dar es Salaam. The government has confirmed that freight haulage via the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from the Dar es Salaam Port to Dodoma will officially begin in February 2026, marking a major turning point in efforts to modernise Tanzania’s transport and logistics systems.

The plan is expected to significantly increase cargo-handling capacity, strengthen the supply chain and support broader economic growth.

Minister of Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa saod the phase of the project is especially crucial, as the Portlink section will connect containers straight from the port to the main SGR line, enabling seamless movement of goods to Dodoma and, eventually, other regions.

"The link serves as a vital missing piece, ensuring cargo can move directly from quayside operations onto the railway network without relying on the temporary measures currently in place,"he said.

He made the remarks on Friday, November 28, 2025 when inspecting the ongoing works. The SGR cannot yet move goods directly from the port to upcountry destinations.

For now, consignments are handled through interim systems, including a 2.5-metre gauge stretch that is approaching completion, alongside ongoing wiring and track stabilisation.

Prof Mbarawa emphasised that once the Portlink becomes operational, the impact will be immediate. Road congestion around the port is expected to ease significantly as more cargo shifts from lorries to the rail system.

Extending the rail network deeper into the port area will also improve cargo flow and reduce turnaround times.

The broader economic gains are projected to be substantial. TRC revenues are set to rise once the system becomes fully functional, while improved efficiency at the port will allow ships to offload much faster, boosting earnings for the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and reinforcing the national economy.

TRC Acting Director, Mr Mateshi Tito, confirmed that progress has accelerated under clear directives issued by Prof Mbarawa.

“We are grateful to Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa for his guidance in ensuring the Portlink is completed and operations begin as instructed, either by late January or early February,” he said. He added that the minister’s retention in the transport docket reflects President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s confidence in his leadership.

Mr Tito explained that the Portlink spans four kilometres in total, with only 1.5 kilometres still under construction. Stabilisation works are nearly complete, except for one remaining segment in Section three.

“As planned, we expect to finalise the outstanding works within the next two and a half months,” he said, noting that freight loading would start immediately once construction ends.