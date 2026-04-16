CMA to employers: Respect rights of domestic workers

Dar es Salaam. The Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA) has called on employers to comply with labour laws and procedures when engaging domestic workers, to reduce disputes and workplace conflicts.

CMA Director, Mr Usekelege Mpulla, said domestic workers are protected under national labour laws and are entitled to the same legal safeguards as other categories of workers.

Opening a training session for about 50 employers and domestic workers organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO), Mr Mpulla said a household is also considered a workplace and must meet basic employment standards.

He said domestic workers have the right to lodge complaints with the CMA when their rights are violated. He added that although ILO Convention No. 189 is in the process of ratification, existing national laws already provide protection.

Mr Mpulla urged employers to issue written contracts from the beginning of employment, noting that the minimum wage for live-in domestic workers is Sh80,000 per month. He said contracts help define terms of employment and reduce disputes.

He warned that the absence of contracts often leads to disagreements over employment duration and conditions.

ILO Country Director Ms Caroline Mugala said domestic workers play a key role in supporting households and enabling economic activity.

She said the sector remains largely informal and awareness of workers’ rights is still limited.

CHODAWU legal head Ms Asteria Gerald said the training aimed to encourage better understanding between employers and domestic workers and reduce negative perceptions.

Domestic worker Ms Desdelia Haule said the engagement provided an opportunity to understand employment rights and responsibilities.