Concerns raised over shortage of midwives

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Midwives Association (Tama), in collaboration with health sector stakeholders, has called for urgent investment in the midwifery profession to address the growing shortage of skilled personnel and improve maternal and newborn care across the country.

Tama President, Dr Beatrice Mwilike, said Africa is currently facing a shortage of about 460,000 midwives, a situation that continues to place thousands of mothers and newborns at risk each year. She noted that while the recommended workload elsewhere on the continent is for one midwife to attend to about eight mothers a day, in Tanzania a single midwife may attend to as many as 20 mothers daily.

“This gap places enormous pressure on midwives and affects the quality of care provided to mothers and newborns,” she said. She made the remarks during a press briefing ahead of the International Day of the Midwife 2026, marked globally every May 5. This year’s theme is One Million More Midwives.

Dr Mwilike said Tama, together with partners, plans to mobilise Sh1 billion through a Midwife Half Marathon and various awareness activities. The campaign will also include community health exhibitions, outreach services and professional training sessions aimed at strengthening midwifery skills and highlighting the profession’s vital role in saving lives.

According to her, the funds will support efforts to raise public awareness about the importance of midwives in ensuring safe deliveries, promote stronger collaboration among stakeholders in maternal and child health services, and advocate policies that support the profession and improve working conditions.

“Tanzania supports the global appeal that the world needs one million more midwives. “Everyone has a role to play as partners, sponsors or advocates in strengthening maternal and child health services in our communities,” she said.

Canadian Association of Midwives Regional Coordinator for Eastern and Central Africa Stephano Simba said his organisation has, for the past seven years, supported midwifery training initiatives and contributed to improving professional curricula in the region.

“We are now focusing more on strengthening the capacity of Tama as a professional association so it can continue supporting midwives effectively,” he said.

Dar es Salaam Regional Chief Nursing Officer Joyce Munga encouraged members of the public and institutions to participate in the marathon and support fundraising efforts aimed at improving reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health services nationwide.

Speaking on behalf of the Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services Ziada Sellah, she said the government remains committed to working closely with stakeholders to address the shortage of midwives and strengthen service delivery.