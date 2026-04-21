Exim Bank, Toyota unveil vehicle financing plan to boost ownership

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. Exim Bank Tanzania has partnered with Toyota to roll out a new vehicle financing solution aimed at making car ownership more accessible and affordable for Tanzanians.

The partnership introduces a tailored financing package that allows individuals and businesses to acquire both brand-new and pre-owned vehicles with minimal upfront costs and flexible repayment terms of up to six years.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Exim Bank’s Head of Retail Banking, Andrew Lyimo, said the collaboration reflects the lender’s strategy to offer practical, customer-focused financial solutions.

Also Read

“At Exim Bank, we are focused on going beyond traditional banking by providing solutions that respond directly to the everyday needs of our customers. This partnership with Toyota allows us to simplify vehicle ownership by offering flexible financing options that ease the financial burden while supporting both personal mobility and business growth,” he said.

Under the arrangement, the bank will finance up to 80 percent of a vehicle’s purchase price, with repayment plans structured to suit different customer segments. The offering is expected to benefit salaried individuals, entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and corporate clients seeking reliable transport without straining their cash flow.

A representative from Toyota, General Manager William Kadiva, said the partnership would expand access to quality vehicles in the country.

“Our collaboration with Exim Bank is a significant step towards making Toyota vehicles more accessible to a wider range of customers. By combining our trusted vehicle solutions with flexible financing, we are empowering more Tanzanians to own reliable vehicles that support their daily lives and business operations,” he said.

Customers will be able to access the financing solution through Exim Bank branches and Toyota Automark showrooms nationwide, where they can explore available options and begin the application process.

The partnership underscores a growing trend among financial institutions and automotive dealers to offer integrated solutions that enhance mobility while supporting business growth and economic activity.

Latest

  1. Nigeria charges six over alleged coup plot to overthrow Tinubu

  2. Pope Leo warns humanity’s future at risk amid wars, weak global order

  3. List of Legal Bookmakers in Tanzania

  4. North Coast swimming club lead Tanzania charge in East Africa gala

  5. Why fibre expansion in Dar must not be allowed to become another mess

  6. US seizes tanker in international waters as Iran truce deadline nears

In the headlines

View All