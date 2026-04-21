Over 10,000 Monduli residents to benefit from rainwater harvesting initiative

Monduli. More than 10,000 residents in Monduli District are set to benefit from a new rainwater harvesting initiative following the distribution of over 500 water storage tanks in Losimingori Village, marking an early phase of a wider programme to improve water access in the area.

The initiative, which targets improved household water availability and reduced time spent fetching water, is expected to ease pressure on communities that have long faced water shortages.

Speaking during the launch at Losimingori Village, project coordinator Mbayai Tayai said the distributed tanks, each with a capacity of 5,000 litres, will directly benefit more than 500 households.

He said the intervention is part of a broader plan expected to reach over 10,000 people in the district.

Tayai, who is the founder of Vijana Assembly, said the project—valued at about Sh500 million—was supported by a group of young international social media influencers from the United States.

He said the initiative reflects growing interest in community-led environmental solutions, particularly in water-scarce areas.

“These individuals decided to contribute part of their earnings to support Maasai communities in Monduli through this water project,” he said.

The launch coincided with a five-kilometre cross-country race dubbed Run with the Maasai, which attracted more than 400 participants and marked the opening of a rainwater harvesting pilot facility in the village.

Tayai said the broader plan covers all villages across 20 wards in Monduli District, which has about 60,000 households and a population of roughly 300,000 people.

He added that the current phase is only the beginning, with plans to extend coverage to an additional 55,000 households in the coming stages.

“If rainwater is effectively harvested, it can significantly improve water availability and reduce pressure on existing sources,” he said.

He also noted that improved access to water would ease domestic burdens, particularly for women and girls who often walk long distances to fetch water, allowing more time for education and other activities.

Monduli Member of Parliament Isaac Joseph Copriano, popularly known as “Kadogoo”, attended the event and called for similar community meetings to address local challenges, including land disputes between villages.

He urged local leaders and elders to strengthen dialogue mechanisms to resolve such issues.

Experts note that despite ongoing seasonal rains, a significant amount of rainwater is lost as surface runoff, contributing to both flooding and underutilisation of a key resource.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Tanzania had about 14 million households, a figure projected to rise further in the coming years, increasing demand for water infrastructure.

Estimates suggest that a typical 190-square-metre roof can collect up to 180,000 litres of rainwater annually, while nationwide rooftop harvesting could potentially generate billions of litres each year if fully implemented.