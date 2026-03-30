Confusion surrounds mine collapse in Tanzania as police deny casualties

Geita. Conflicting accounts have emerged following the collapse of several mining shafts at Msasa mine in Runzewe Ward, Bukombe District, with some residents reporting injuries and possible deaths despite an official denial from authorities.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 29, 2026, with reports beginning to circulate on social media early in the morning.

The claims suggested that those affected included mine workers, small-scale traders and women involved in stone crushing, locally known as wapiga ukware, who were said to have been working around more than 10 shafts.

Some residents who spoke to The Citizen’s sister publication, Mwananchi said a large number of people had gathered at the site before the incident, including water vendors, miners and stone crushers.

“Some of the information being shared may not be reliable, but it is true that many people had gathered there yesterday, including water vendors, stone crushers and miners. The ground collapsed and some people were trapped. I was passing near the area at the time,” said a miner who identified himself only as Emma.

The witness expressed doubt over a police statement indicating that there were no casualties, maintaining that some people had been injured.

Another resident of Runzewe, who declined to be named, said an ambulance was seen moving repeatedly between the mine and Uyovu Health Centre, although it was unclear whether it was transporting injured people or delivering rescue equipment.

According to circulating reports, a significant number of people were believed to have been either inside or around the collapsed shafts at the time of the incident. Some claims suggested that individuals working underground may have died after being buried by debris.

There were also unverified allegations that tear gas was used to disperse miners who attempted to assist in rescue efforts, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.

However, the Police Force on Sunday evening issued a statement dismissing reports of deaths and injuries.

The statement clarified that the incident involved the collapse of shafts that had already been closed after safety concerns were identified by site supervisors.

Geita Regional Police Commander, Ms Safia Jongo, said the incident involved four shafts at the Msasa gold mine in Runzewe West, Bukombe District.

She said the collapse occurred at around 10am during a routine inspection, when one of the inspectors noticed that a structure near the shafts had begun to give way.

“He alerted his colleagues who were in the area, and all of them managed to exit safely,” she said.

Ms Jongo emphasised that the shafts were not operational at the time, as they had already been shut down.

“Immediate safety measures were taken in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Force, as well as other government departments and authorities, with the support of local residents. Preliminary assessments indicate that no one was inside the shafts at the time of the incident, and therefore no human casualties occurred,” she said.

Authorities have since tightened security at the site, with members of the public barred from accessing the area.