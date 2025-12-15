Construction of gemstone value-addition facility gathers pace in Arusha

Arusha. Construction has commenced on a national training centre for gemstone value addition at the Tanzania Gemological Centre (TGC) in Arusha, marking a significant step in the Government’s efforts to ensure gemstones are processed locally rather than exported in raw form.

The minister for Minerals, Mr Anthony Mavunde inspected the area over the weekend where he directed the contractor to increase manpower and introduce extended working shifts to ensure the project is completed within the agreed timeframe and to the required standards.

Mr Mavunde said the government was deliberately investing across the entire gemstone value chain, in line with the 2009 Mineral Policy, so that cutting, polishing and grading are increasingly undertaken in Tanzania.

He noted that the project implements directives issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan when she addressed the 13th Parliament in Dodoma.

Once completed, the centre is expected to deliver multiple benefits, including a significant increase in student enrolment at TGC, expansion of the pool of specialists in gemstone value addition and the creation of new employment opportunities for young people and traders in the gemstone industry.

By reducing the export of unprocessed stones and retaining more value locally, the project is also expected to boost national revenue from the mineral sector.

Arusha District Commissioner Joseph Mkude said the regional administration would closely monitor construction progress to ensure the project is delivered as intended.

He described the centre as one of the largest public investments in the region’s mining industry, noting that it would further strengthen Arusha’s position as a hub for gemstone trade, training and related services.

Providing an update, TGC Director, Mr Ally Maganga said the project involves the construction of two eight-storey twin blocks at an estimated cost of Sh33 billion.

He added that the expanded facilities would enable more young Tanzanians to acquire practical skills in gemstone cutting, polishing and grading, enhancing their competitiveness in regional and international markets.

Project Manager, Mr Robert Lubuva, said the contractors would mobilise additional personnel and equipment in line with the Minister’s instructions to ensure the buildings are completed on schedule and begin serving Tanzanians as planned.