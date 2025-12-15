New technology to cut birth certificate issuance to within 48 hours

Dar es Salaam. The minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Homera, has launched a new program by the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita) that enables the issuance of birth certificates within 48 working hours through modern technology. This initiative is aimed at expediting the delivery of this essential service.

The programme was launched in Dar es Salaam, where Dr Homera urged Rita to implement the initiative with a high level of professionalism, emphasising that the agency possesses the necessary experience to meet its objectives. Dr Homera stated that the initiative aligns with directives issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who mandated that birth certificates be provided within 48 working hours.

“The system we have launched today is part of the President’s directives to ensure that birth certificates are issued promptly, allowing citizens to access other important services that depend on this document,” he said.

Dr Homera explained that obtaining a birth certificate will be an uncomplicated process, provided applicants submit all necessary supporting documents, which include a letter from the relevant local government authority, hospital records, and confirmation from religious institutions such as mosques and churches.

He also commended Rita for its performance, noting that as of November 25 this year, the agency had issued 11.5 million birth certificates. According to Rita’s statistics, a total of 20 million Tanzanians had been registered by November 2025, compared to just 205,000 people in 2004.

In a separate development, the Minister urged Rita to continue effectively supervising all institutions under its mandate and to enhance public education on estate planning and inheritance management to help prevent unnecessary disputes.

Rita’s Chief Executive Officer, Frank Kanyusi, stated that the demand for birth certificates remains high and that this new initiative will help reduce congestion as citizens seek services from public institutions.

“Rita is the first agency to provide official identification to Tanzanian citizens immediately after birth. This certificate is crucial not only for identifying a child as a Tanzanian but also for accessing essential services, including passports and other requirements,” he said. Mr Kanyusi added that as of November 25 this year, the agency had registered more than one million marriage certificates and over 12,000 death certificates, alongside various administrative and digital improvements.