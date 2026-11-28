







Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have made a disappointing start to this season’s CAF Champions League group stage after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Algeria’s MC Alger at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

Yanga dominated possession for much of the match but failed to convert their chances before Soufiane Bayazid struck in the 90th minute to hand the visitors all three points.

The defeat sees Yanga return to a familiar pattern of losing their opening group-stage match, having suffered similar setbacks in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 campaigns. They broke that sequence last season with a 1-0 victory over Morocco’s AS FAR Rabat but eventually failed to reach the knockout stage.

The latest result also strengthens MC Alger’s advantage in their head-to-head record against Yanga. The two sides have met five times in CAF competitions, with the Algerian club winning three matches, Yanga claiming one victory and the other ending in a draw. MC Alger have scored seven goals against Yanga’s two.

Their first two meetings came in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup, when Yanga won the first leg 1-0 at home on April 8 before suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat away on April 15.

The teams met again in the 2024/25 Champions League campaign, with MC Alger winning 2-0 at home on December 7, 2024, before the return fixture ended goalless in Dar es Salaam on January 18, 2025. The latest victory further underlines the Algerian side’s advantage in the rivalry.

At the New Amaan Complex, Yanga controlled much of the proceedings but struggled to find a breakthrough against an MC Alger side that demonstrated impressive defensive discipline and effectively closed down the spaces the hosts sought to exploit.

The visitors appeared to have a clear strategy of frustrating Yanga by committing more players to defensive duties, allowing the Tanzanian side considerable freedom in their own half and much of the midfield. However, once Yanga entered the opponents’ half, they lacked the creativity and tactical ideas needed to break through.

Consequently, Yanga enjoyed greater possession without showing enough invention in the final third. Most of their attacks broke down before reaching positions from which they could seriously threaten the MC Alger goal.

Statistics up to the 69th minute showed Yanga had 68 per cent possession compared with MC Alger’s 32 per cent. The final figures put the hosts’ possession at 67.2 per cent against 32.8 per cent for the visitors.

Yanga also registered seven shots against MC Alger’s four, with the hosts managing four attempts on target while their opponents had just one. However, their statistical superiority counted for little as they failed to find the net and eventually paid the price for their inability to take their chances.

The defeat extends Yanga’s record of losing their opening Champions League group-stage matches in three of the past four campaigns.

In the 2023/24 season, Yanga began with a 3-0 defeat to Algeria’s CR Belouizdad on November 24, 2023, before returning home to draw 1-1 with Egypt’s Al Ahly in their second match.

They subsequently drew 1-1 away against Ghana’s Medeama before securing their first group victory by beating the same opponents 3-0 in the return fixture.

Yanga recovered to finish second in the group with eight points, behind Al Ahly, who collected 12.

In the 2024/25 campaign, Yanga again suffered an opening defeat, losing 2-0 to Sudan’s Al Hilal on November 26, 2024, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

They responded with a 1-1 away draw against DR Congo’s TP Mazembe before recording a 3-1 home victory over the same opponents in their fourth group match.

Yanga fought until the final group fixture, when they drew at home against MC Alger, but the result was not enough to secure a quarter-final place. They finished third with eight points, behind Al Hilal on 10 and MC Alger on nine.

However, Yanga broke their opening-match losing sequence in the 2025/26 campaign by beating Morocco’s AS FAR Rabat 1-0 on November 22, 2025, at the New Amaan Complex. Prince Dube scored the only goal.