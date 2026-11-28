Dodoma. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has urged regional commissioners to lead the clean cooking campaign, saying their performance will be crucial to meeting the government’s target of ensuring 80 percent of Tanzanians use clean cooking solutions by 2034.

He said regional leaders must go beyond drawing up plans and ensure households and public institutions switch from firewood and charcoal to cleaner alternatives.

Speaking at a meeting with regional commissioners in Dodoma on Saturday, November 28, 2026, Dr Nchemba directed them to review President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s clean cooking directives and report on progress in implementing them.

“Let us go through the directives one by one and establish how far we have gone in implementing them and where we stand on those that are yet to be implemented,” he said.

He named Singida, Simiyu, Shinyanga, Tabora and Katavi as regions needing stronger interventions, urging commissioners to set practical, measurable targets.

They should set clear timelines and submit regular progress reports to ministers.

He cited a region with 20 boarding schools, saying it could start by converting 10 to clean cooking systems instead of making general commitments without clear implementation plans.

About 31,395 institutions serving large numbers of people have been identified for transition, but only about 2,700 have so far been reached, according to figures presented at the meeting.

“At the end of the day, all these projects are located in your regions. Whether it is a school or a prison, it is within your jurisdiction,” he told the regional commissioners.

The challenge comes as Tanzania seeks to raise clean cooking adoption to 35 percent by December 2026, from 6.9 percent in 2024.

The rate reached 28.6 percent in 2025, according to Mr Felichismi Mramba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy responsible for electricity and renewable energy.

Presenting progress on the strategy, Mr Mramba said the projected 35 percent adoption rate would represent about 20.2 million people.

He said the government’s long-term ambition required commitment from public institutions, local authorities, households and the private sector.

“Implementation of this strategy is a collective responsibility that requires commitment, cooperation and accountability at all levels,” he said.

Launched by President Hassan on May 8, 2024, the strategy seeks to address the health, environmental and economic effects of dependence on traditional cooking fuels.

Figures presented at the meeting showed estimated annual deaths associated with household air pollution had fallen from 33,000 when the strategy was launched to 19,000.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said the region was implementing the campaign by distributing subsidised LPG cylinders and improved cookstoves, alongside public awareness initiatives.

She said Dodoma received 19,530 subsidised LPG cylinders worth about Sh409 million in 2025, while 1,060 improved cookstoves valued at Sh55.8 million were also distributed to residents.

Ms Senyamule said 14,792 prison staff in the region had received cooking stoves as part of the prison service’s shift to clean energy.

A plant producing alternative cooking fuel was also opened in Dodoma in September.

She said residents were increasingly aware of the importance of clean cooking, although affordability remained a challenge for some households.

“To be honest, people are beginning to understand the importance of using clean cooking energy,” she said.

The region also plans to organise a clean cooking awareness marathon to encourage more residents to adopt alternative technologies.

Nationally, the government has distributed 145,659 improved cooking stoves and 484,410 LPG cylinders.

However, adoption remains uneven, with usage in 2025 at 48.6 percent in urban areas, compared with 8.3 percent in rural areas.