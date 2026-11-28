Alfred Zacharia is a business reporter for The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers.
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Dodoma. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has urged regional commissioners to lead the clean cooking campaign, saying their performance will be crucial to meeting the government’s target of ensuring 80 percent of Tanzanians use clean cooking solutions by 2034.
He said regional leaders must go beyond drawing up plans and ensure households and public institutions switch from firewood and charcoal to cleaner alternatives.