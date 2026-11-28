







Dar es Salaam. Simba will be seeking revenge against South Africa’s Orlando Pirates when they meet in a CAF Champions League group-stage encounter at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, November 29, 2026, as Singida Black Stars face a demanding away assignment against DR Congo’s Maniema Union in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 4pm East African Time, with Simba banking on home advantage to make a strong statement while Singida seek a positive result in Kinshasa.

For Simba, the encounter carries extra significance as they look to settle an old score against Pirates, who eliminated them from the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

Simba won the first leg 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, but Pirates levelled the tie with a similar victory in South Africa before advancing 4-3 on penalties.

The encounter offers Simba an opportunity to avenge that elimination while making a positive start to their latest continental campaign.

They will also be determined to avoid repeating last season’s disappointing group-stage start, when a 1-0 opening defeat to Angola’s Petro de Luanda put them on the back foot. Simba eventually finished bottom of Group D with five points.

However, the Tanzanian giants can draw confidence from their impressive home record against South African clubs in CAF competitions.

Simba have hosted four different South African teams in continental matches, winning three within regulation time and drawing once before progressing through a penalty shootout.

They also enter Sunday's encounter enjoying a strong domestic campaign, leading the Mainland Premier League with 33 points from 11 matches. Pirates, meanwhile, top the South African Premiership with 28 points from 10 games.

The visitors are expected to rely on the attacking threat of Boitumelo Radiopane, who has scored four league goals, and Tshepang Moremi, who has found the net five times.

Simba will look to Elie Mpanzu, their leading league scorer with five goals, while Libasse Gueye, who has registered eight assists, is another important attacking weapon for the hosts.

The coaching contest between Simba's Steve Barker and Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou adds another interesting dimension to the match.

Barker previously faced Pirates during his time as Stellenbosch coach, giving him valuable experience of the South African giants and their playing philosophy.

However, that familiarity could work both ways because Ouaddou also understands Barker's tactical approach.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, the Pirates coach praised his opposite number, describing him as an accomplished tactician who has made a positive impact at Simba.

"Steve Barker is a very good coach. He is doing a good job at Simba and I have great respect for him," said Ouaddou.

The Moroccan coach also acknowledged that playing away from home in a different African football environment would present a challenge for his side.

Barker's experience in South African football could be particularly valuable, especially with Simba having three South African players in their squad: Neo Maema, Rushine De Reuck and Keletso Makgalwa.

Their familiarity with the country's football culture and playing styles could provide Simba with additional insight into their opponents.

Singida face Kinshasa challenge

Meanwhile, Singida Black Stars face a difficult assignment when they visit DR Congo's Maniema Union at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Tanzanian representatives will need to produce a disciplined performance against opponents who have established an impressive home record in continental competitions.

Maniema have lost only one of their last 10 home matches in CAF club competitions, winning two and drawing seven, statistics that underline the challenge awaiting Singida.

The Congolese side will therefore be confident of using home advantage to collect maximum points, while Singida must demonstrate defensive organisation and attacking efficiency if they are to return home with a positive result.

Singida are making their second consecutive appearance in the Confederation Cup group stage after reaching the same phase last season.

That experience could prove valuable as they seek to establish themselves among the continent's competitive clubs and improve on their previous campaign.

However, the Kinshasa assignment will provide a significant test of their ambitions, with the visitors needing to remain compact, manage the pressure from the home crowd and take advantage of scoring opportunities.