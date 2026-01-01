CRDB Bank caps 2025 with grand rewards for mobile banking users

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank yesterday capped off the year by handing over cars, smartphones and university scholarships to winners of its 2025 mobile banking campaign.

At a ceremony, the bank officially presented prizes won in the final grand draw of the year-long campaign dubbed Benki ni Simbanking, with a Dar es Salaam resident emerging as the overall winner.

Mr Deo Ferdinand Mlawa of Mikocheni, Dar es Salaam, who was announced as the grand prize winner on December 17, was handed a brand-new Toyota Harrier Anaconda.

“I am extremely happy. This is a perfect way to close 2025 and enter the New Year 2026 in style. I sincerely thank CRDB Bank for this huge gift,” Mr Mlawa said.

He encouraged fellow Tanzanians to continue using Simbanking services, noting that any customer could become a winner at any time.

“You never know when your name will be announced as the next winner,” he said.

Another winner, Mr Desderius Magombola from Meru District in Arusha Region, won a Toyota IST New Model. Due to an emergency that prevented him from travelling to Dar es Salaam, his prize was delivered to representative during a brief ceremony.

Handing over the prizes, CRDB Bank’s Director for Retail and SME Banking, Mr Bonaventura Paul, said both vehicles had been comprehensively insured by CRDB Insurance Company, a subsidiary of CRDB Bank, and were also handed over with full fuel tanks.

“At CRDB Bank, we always deliver on our promises. Today is a special day as we hand over a Toyota Harrier Anaconda to our brother Deo Ferdinand Mlawa, who earned this opportunity through active use of our Simbanking services,” Mr Paul said.

He added that the campaign was open to all CRDB customers, emphasising fairness and transparency in the selection of winners.

Throughout 2025, CRDB Bank awarded four Toyota IST New Model vehicles to quarterly winners of the campaign. In the final and largest draw, the bank presented a fifth vehicle to the overall winner, alongside additional prizes aimed at supporting education and rewarding customer loyalty.

As part of the grand draw, two university students were awarded full tuition sponsorships, while two others won high-end smartphones—iPhone 17 Pro Max devices.

The beneficiaries of the university tuition sponsorships are Ms Happiness Justine Chacha, a student at the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI), and Mr John Simon Soka from the Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA), Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphones were won by Ms Maimartha Haji Seleman of Keko, Dar es Salaam, and Mr Felix Geofrey Sembwana, also a Dar es Salaam resident.

Speaking after receiving her sponsorship, Ms Chacha said the support from CRDB Bank would motivate her to work even harder in her studies.

“I receive a loan from the Higher Education Students’ Loans Board, but this sponsorship from CRDB Bank has given me additional motivation to study more diligently,” she said.