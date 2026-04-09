CRJE, Asiano Global sign Sh48 billion deal for 26-storey Dar project

Dar es Salaam. CRJE (East Africa) Ltd and Asiano Global Investment Company Limited have signed a Sh48 billion deal to build a 26-storey commercial and residential complex in Dar es Salaam, a venture expected to reshape the city’s skyline and scheduled for completion in June 2028.

The development aligns with Tanzania’s Vision 2050 agenda, under which the government has prioritised infrastructure expansion as a key driver of economic transformation.

Large-scale projects such as this are expected to support urban development and attract further investment into the country’s fast-growing construction industry.

The 26-storey building will be located in a prime area of Dar es Salaam, providing convenient access to major business centres and social amenities.

It will feature a mix of commercial offices, residential apartments, and modern facilities designed to meet the needs of urban professionals and businesses.

The project reflects a broader trend of rising investment in Tanzania’s construction sector, supported by government efforts to create a more favourable business environment.

Authorities have introduced policy reforms, tax incentives, and streamlined regulatory processes aimed at attracting both local and foreign investors.

Tanzania’s construction industry has recorded steady growth in recent years, driven by population growth, urbanisation, and large infrastructure projects.

The government considers the sector central to job creation, economic diversification, and improved service delivery in rapidly expanding urban areas.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Asiano Global Investment Company Limited chairman, Mr Keping Zhu, said the Chinese firm had identified Tanzania as a strategic destination for long-term investment.

“We acquired land for the development of the project, which we are implementing in partnership with CRJE. Once completed, it will contribute significantly to economic growth and increase the value of surrounding properties,” he said.

Mr Keping added that the development would combine business, residential, and leisure facilities within a single complex.

“The project will integrate finance, trade, tourism, residential, and office services, creating a modern business hub that supports the city’s continued expansion,” he said.

The project is expected to generate thousands of employment opportunities during construction and after completion, providing income for local workers and stimulating related economic activities. Developers say the complex will include advanced facilities such as conference halls, fitness centres, and recreational areas designed to meet international standards.

Residential units within the complex are expected to offer views of the city and the Indian Ocean, while commercial spaces will be equipped with modern communication systems and flexible office layouts to accommodate different types of businesses.

The project has been designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating environmentally friendly technologies and energy-efficient systems aimed at reducing operational costs and minimising environmental impact.

Green spaces and modern waste management systems will also be included as part of the design.

CRJE (East Africa) Ltd project manager, Mr Jiaan Li, said the company is committed to delivering the development in line with international construction standards.

“We are honoured to partner with Asiano Global Investment Company Limited on this important project. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that construction is completed safely, efficiently, and in accordance with quality requirements,” said Mr Jiaan.

He said the project demonstrates the importance of collaboration between local and international investors in accelerating development.