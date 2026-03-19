Crowne Plaza Dar es Salaam opens new meeting spaces to boost conference tourism

Dar es Salaam. Crowne Plaza Dar es Salaam has unveiled new meeting facilities aimed at expanding the city’s capacity to host business events and conferences.

The launch, attended by corporate clients and industry stakeholders, highlights the growing demand for modern, flexible venues to support meetings, conferences and corporate gatherings—an important contributor to tourism revenue.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director Ravi Reddy said the expansion reflects increasing interest from both local and international organisations.

“This investment is part of our commitment to positioning Dar es Salaam as a preferred destination for business events,” he said.

The hotel now offers three meeting rooms, each accommodating between 50 and 80 participants. Movable partitions allow the rooms to be combined for larger gatherings of more than 150 attendees, providing flexibility for different event formats and group sizes.

“Today’s event organisers require venues that can adapt seamlessly to their needs,” Reddy added.

Industry stakeholders say improved conference infrastructure is crucial for attracting international meetings, which boost visitor numbers and spending across tourism and hospitality sectors.

During the launch, guests toured the new facilities and met the hotel’s events team, learning about the technology and support services available.

“Enhancing conference infrastructure is not just about hosting events—it supports broader economic growth across tourism and hospitality,” Reddy said.