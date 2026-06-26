Debate as varsity freshers choose to live on their own

Dar es Salaam. For many university freshers, admission to higher learning institutions is no longer followed by settling into hostels or remaining under their parents’ roofs, but by a new decision to live on their own.

The trend has raised questions among parents and students alike, sparking debate over whether it reflects a generation seeking independence and personal growth, or whether it exposes young people to unnecessary risks at a critical stage of their education.

To many parents, the decision remains puzzling. Although they acknowledge that their children are transitioning into adulthood, they express concern that too much freedom at this stage may expose them to distractions that could negatively affect their studies and long-term academic ambitions.

Shamila Salumu, a mother of a first-year student was surprised when her daughter said she did not want to stay in the university hostel.

“The university had already allocated her a room, but she insisted on renting a place outside. My first thought was that she wanted freedom from supervision,” she said.

Ms Salumu said that when a young person is away from family and university regulations, there is a greater risk of exposure to alcohol abuse, drug use and unhealthy friendships.

“At that age, they are still learning how to make good decisions,” she said.

Another parent, Maximillian Joseph, said university life already comes with many distractions.

“Social media, nightlife and peer pressure are everywhere. So when young people decide to live alone, nobody knows what time they come home, who visits them, or whether they are attending classes regularly,” he said. According to him, the issue is not about denying freedom, but about timing.

“What I understand is that structured environments such as family homes still play an important role in guiding students through their early university years,” he said.

This concern is echoed by landlords and local community leaders in areas surrounding universities, where reports occasionally emerge of students engaging in excessive partying and other behaviours that interfere with their studies.

A landlord in Magomeni, who requested not to be named, said he had often received complaints from neighbours about student tenants.

“I have been receiving complaints that some of these young tenants are underage, but they drink heavily and make a lot of noise,” he said.

“Sometimes the situation even escalates into conflicts involving local authorities.

There was a case where I had to refund rent after a tenant was involved in a fight with her boyfriend, which escalated to the local government office,” he said.

On the other hand, some voices argue that while the risks exist, university freshers should not be treated as children forever.

Jamali Rajabu said independence, if managed responsibly, can help students develop important life skills.

“If a student is responsible, living independently can teach valuable life skills,” he said, adding that character matters more than location.

Students themselves largely defend their decision to move out of hostels or family homes.

“Living alone helped me plan my time better,” said first-year student Kelvin Lawrence.

“I learned how to manage money, cook, clean and make decisions without depending on anyone. It was part of growing up.”

Another student, Mariam Mushi, said that when one lives alone, every decision is theirs.

“You learn very quickly that mistakes also come with consequences, but it also builds confidence,” she said.

She added that people often assume students who move out do so for the wrong reasons, but that is not always the case.

“Some of us just want space to grow, to think independently and to prepare ourselves for life after university.

Independence is not about rebellion, it is about preparation,” she said.

According to education analyst Shedrack Prince, university is increasingly viewed not only as a place for academic learning but also as a transition into adulthood.

“Students today want more control over their lives. Many see living independently as part of becoming self-reliant,” he said.