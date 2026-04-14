Decision to allow academic certificates as loan collateral prompts optimism, scepticism

Dar es Salaam. When Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba told Parliament that the government is preparing a legal framework to allow graduates to use academic certificates as collateral for loans, he touched one of the country’s deepest youth frustrations: having education, but lacking economic opportunity.

For years, many young Tanzanians have left university with ambition and ideas, only to meet a wall at the bank counter. No land title. No house. No guarantor. No credit history. No loan.

Now, the proposal has triggered a national conversation. To supporters, it could unlock thousands of small businesses. To critics, it raises difficult questions about risk, recovery, fraud and whether certificates should carry monetary value.

Why the proposal matters now

The timing is important. Tanzania’s working-age population continues to grow rapidly, while hundreds of thousands of young people enter the labour market every year.

According to reports, more than 900,000 youth join the labour market annually, while the World Bank has projected that by 2030 the figure could rise to 1.6 million a year.

Yet formal jobs remain limited. Even where unemployment indicators vary by source and definition, one fact is widely accepted: too many educated youth are struggling to secure stable income.

That has created a painful contradiction. Families invest in education believing it is the route to a better life, but many graduates leave campus unable to convert qualifications into earnings.

Many graduates say the biggest problem has never been laziness, but lack of access to starter capital.

A business graduate in Dar es Salaam, Ms Asha Mmari, told The Citizen yesterday that, she had a plan to start a cleaning services company after university.

“I only needed money for equipment, transport and registration. The bank asked for collateral I did not have. I stayed at home for nearly two years,” she said.

In Mbeya, a teacher, Ms Eliza Munya, said she had to hand over her degree certificate to an informal lender to secure a small emergency loan last year.

Her case reflected a wider trend where certificates were already being used unofficially, but without legal protection.

To many graduates, the new proposal is not about free money. It is about recognition that education itself has value.

The proposal may be especially meaningful for young innovators.

Across universities and innovation hubs, students regularly display mobile apps, farming technologies, recycling ideas and engineering prototypes. Many win applause at exhibitions, but few reach the market.

An engineering graduate in Dodoma, Mr Brian Mburi, said his low-cost irrigation controller attracted interest during a campus innovation week.

“People loved it, but after the event I had no money for manufacturing or certification. The idea stopped there,” he said.

For such innovators, a small loan could pay for packaging, licences, tools, patents, marketing or pilot production.

That is why some youth groups see the plan as a bridge between education and enterprise.

Experts welcome idea, but warn it must be smart

Scholars and finance experts say the proposal has potential, but only if designed carefully.

An education policy analyst, Dr Lilian Mbwambo, said the announcement recognises a real structural problem.

“We have many capable graduates with no assets. If the system only lends to people who already own property, it excludes the young,” she noted.

But she added that certificates alone should not be enough. “Lending must consider business plans, employability, repayment ability and mentorship.”

Financial inclusion specialists also warn that banks do not normally recover unpaid loans by selling a certificate. Unlike land or vehicles, academic documents are not easily tradable assets.

That means the model may work better as a government-backed guarantee scheme, where certificates help verify skills and seriousness, while public funds absorb part of the lending risk.

Prime Minister Nchemba said Sh280 billion has already been set aside to support youth economic initiatives, suggesting this may be the intended direction. Tanzania is not entirely alone in trying to widen collateral rules, according to experts, but using certificates directly as loan security would be unusual.

Many countries have moved toward movable asset lending, where borrowers use machinery, stock, invoices or future income instead of land. Others rely on youth enterprise funds, start-up grants or credit guarantee schemes.

In practice, according to a financial inclusion expert, Dr Ayub Tweve, lenders in some African countries have informally accepted certificates or payslips in small-loan arrangements, "but few have built a formal nationwide legal system around academic credentials as collateral".

If implemented well, he noted, Tanzania could become a notable pioneer in linking educational attainment to structured access to finance.

The excitement around this policy reveals a deeper truth: young people do not only need jobs, they need economic entry points.