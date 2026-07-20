Police confirm detaining UDOM lecturer Kaijage as University says it has no information

Dodoma. Police in Dodoma Region have confirmed the detention of University of Dodoma (UDOM) lecturer Melkisedeki Kaijage, saying investigations are ongoing into allegations against him.

Dodoma Regional Police Commander, Mr Gallus Hyera, told The Citizen's sister publication, Mwananchi, on Monday, July 20, 2026, that Kaijage was in police custody and would be taken to court once investigations are completed.

“Yes, we are holding him over those allegations, but we cannot provide further details at this stage because investigations are still ongoing. Once the process is completed, everything will be made public, including whether he will be presented before other legal authorities,” said Commander Hyera.

News of Kaijage’s arrest was first released by the University of Dodoma Academic Staff Association (UDOMASA), which stated in a document signed by its secretary, Isaack Mahenge, that the arrest was linked to allegations of encouraging participation in planned demonstrations scheduled for July 7, 2026.

According to the UDOMASA statement, on July 3, 2026, Kaijage received a summons through his head of department instructing him to report to the UDOM Police Station on July 8. He complied with the summons and arrived accompanied by two UDOMASA leaders and his lawyer.

“On the evening of July 8, 2026, Kaijage was taken to the Regional Criminal Investigations Officer’s (RCO) office to provide a statement, where his leaders and lawyer learnt that the lecturer was being accused of encouraging the July 7, 2026 demonstrations,” part of the statement reads.

UDOMASA said efforts to secure his release on bail were unsuccessful despite their argument that the offence was eligible for bail. The association later decided to pursue legal action through the court, filing a case at the High Court of Tanzania, Dodoma Registry, which is scheduled to be mentioned on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

UDOMASA Chairman Dr Gerald Shija said the association was continuing to seek justice for the lecturer in order to establish whether the matter was solely related to alleged encouragement of demonstrations or whether there were other issues involved.

“We cannot know what else may be involved, but the charge sheet stated that it was about encouraging demonstrations, including the use of his writings, which neither you nor I know the details of. However, I believe the truth will eventually come out,” Dr Shija said.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said she was not aware of the matter but promised to follow it up before commenting further.

University of Dodoma Vice Chancellor Prof Lughano Kusiluka said he had no information about the detention of any university employee, explaining that he was away from the university on a special assignment.

Prof Kusiluka said his current location made it difficult to access social media platforms and receive updates on developments at the university.

“I do not have any information about what is happening at UDOM at the moment. I have been away for some time due to a special assignment, which I am now close to completing. Where I am, communication is also difficult, including accessing my phone,” Professor Kusiluka said.

UDOM Head of Communications Rose Mdami also said she had no official information regarding the lecturer’s detention.

She said that, as of Sunday, July 19, 2026, the university administration had not received any communication from either the police or other official channels concerning the matter.