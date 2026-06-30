Developer donates Sh30 million to support specialised treatment centre

Unguja. Floton Africa has donated Sh30 million to support the establishment of a specialised bone marrow and treatment centre at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, joining a nationwide fundraising campaign aimed at expanding access to advanced healthcare services in Tanzania.

The contribution was presented on Wednesday by Floton Africa Director, Swapna Brahmaroutu, to the Zanzibar South Regional Commissioner, Hamida Mussa Khamis, during a ceremony attended by government officials and stakeholders.

The funds will support efforts to establish specialised medical services for patients requiring bone marrow treatment, while also contributing to the broader national initiative to improve care for patients living with sickle cell disease and those in need of kidney transplants.

Speaking during the presentation, Ms Brahmaroutu said the donation reflects the company's commitment to investing in people alongside infrastructure development.

"At Floton Africa, we believe that sustainable development extends beyond buildings and infrastructure. It is equally about investing in people, strengthening healthcare and creating opportunities for healthier communities. We are honoured to support this important initiative and hope our contribution helps bring hope and quality medical care to many families," she said.

The fundraising campaign was launched as Benjamin Mkapa Hospital marks its 10th anniversary and seeks to expand specialised treatment services that were previously unavailable in the country.

Speaking after receiving the donation, South Regional Commissioner Hamida Mussa Khamis said the campaign is being coordinated nationally by the Tanzania Women's Organisation (UWT), while Regional and District Commissioners are mobilising support in their respective areas.

She said the specialised services offered at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital now benefit both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar residents, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment abroad.

"We are encouraging individuals, companies and investors to contribute towards this important cause. We are grateful that Floton Africa has joined hands with us by donating Sh30 million, and we call upon other investors in the region to support this initiative," she said.

The Regional Commissioner noted that the fundraising drive will continue until July 11, when a national fundraising gala will be held in Dodoma.

Floton Africa, which has investments in Zanzibar's Paje area, said the donation forms part of its broader corporate social responsibility programme focusing on healthcare, education, environmental sustainability and community development.