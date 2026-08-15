Shalulile scores as Yanga beat Namungo 3–1 in league opener

Dar es Salaam. Yanga SC made a winning start to their NBC Premier League title defence after defeating Namungo FC 3–1 in their opening league fixture of the 2026/2027 season at the Majaliwa Stadium today on August 15, 2026.

The reigning champions were forced to work hard for the three points after a goalless first half, but they eventually found their breakthrough in the 68th minute through Chadrack Boka.

Boka opened his scoring account for the new campaign with a well-taken header after rising to meet a superb cross from Housseine Zakouani. The goal finally unlocked a Namungo defence that had managed to keep Yanga at bay for much of the opening period.

Yanga quickly built on their advantage, doubling their lead just four minutes later. Max Nzengeli produced an impressive strike from outside the penalty area after receiving a well-timed pass from Mudathir Yahaya.

With Yanga appearing to be in complete control, Namungo refused to surrender and pulled a goal back in the 76th minute through Herbert Lukindo. The goal gave the hosts renewed belief and raised hopes of a comeback.

However, Yanga responded decisively and restored their two-goal advantage through new signing Peter Shalulile.

The South African striker capitalised on a costly defensive mistake involving Namungo defender Frank Magingi.

Magingi delayed his attempt to clear a back-pass, allowing Shalulile to pounce on the loose ball. The striker then calmly beat goalkeeper Suleiman Abraham to register his first league goal for Yanga.

The result gives Yanga an ideal start to their campaign as they begin their pursuit of a sixth consecutive league title. It also marks a positive beginning to the NBC Premier League for head coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Mngqithi, who took charge of Yanga ahead of the new campaign, has already guided the club to success in the Community Shield. The victory over Namungo now adds another positive result to his early spell in charge.

Yanga will take confidence from the performance, particularly their ability to respond after Namungo reduced the deficit. With the champions showing their attacking quality in the second half, Mngqithi will be encouraged by the early signs as his side sets out to defend their domestic crown.

For Namungo, the defeat will be disappointing, especially after competing strongly during the opening half and creating a brief opportunity to fight back after Lukindo's goal.