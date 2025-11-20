How new digital platform will modernise Tanzania’s property market

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s real estate sector is set for a major digital shift following the launch of Be Forward Homes, a platform aimed at streamlining property transactions, increasing transparency, and improving links between agents, owners and prospective buyers or tenants.

The platform was introduced on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at a ceremony attended by government officials, real estate practitioners, Be Forward executives and journalists.

The initiative marks the Japanese firm’s latest expansion beyond its established vehicle trade into Africa’s broader property market.

Speaking at the launch, Assistant Commissioner for Land Development in the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mr Shukrani Kyando, said the platform represents an important step towards formalising the rapidly expanding real estate industry.

He noted that it will enable government institutions, including the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), to identify property owners listing houses, plots or short-stay rentals, helping to strengthen tax compliance.

“This is a huge advantage because it will narrow the misinformation gap between property owners and clients,” he said.

“Renting in major cities, especially Dar es Salaam, remains a complex process often involving middlemen who inflate prices. This platform will introduce more order and fairness.”

Mr Kyando said that Be Forward Homes will widen employment opportunities for young people who can register as agents, legitimise their work, and earn income through verified transactions.

By reducing unnecessary intermediaries, he said the service will also lower acquisition costs for home seekers.

According to him, the launch comes at a time when Dar es Salaam and other urban centres are experiencing rapid property development, yet many investors struggle to reach credible buyers. Be Forward Homes, he said, offers a direct channel to local and international clients.

“It is a matter of uploading a property and reaching customers instantly. Since the platform is accessible worldwide, the chances of attracting international buyers are high,” he noted.

He further pointed out that Tanzania’s thriving short-term rental market, often linked to platforms such as Airbnb, will benefit from a more reliable local system.

“Real estate investors can now showcase their properties and connect with clients seeking long- or short-term accommodation.”

Mr Kyando encouraged Be Forward to invest heavily in both domestic and global promotion, saying Tanzania’s investment climate continues to attract individuals seeking land for industrial development.

“We are seeing more investors requesting land through Tiseza (Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority). This is a major opportunity for young people.” Be Forward President and CEO, Mr Hironori Yamakawa, said the company aims to become Tanzania’s most trusted real estate listing platform.

He emphasised the need to build confidence at a time when digital fraud and fake listings remain widespread. “Cars and homes are both essential to improving quality of life. Many people feel insecure searching for homes online because of scams.

Trust is our key focus,” he said, stressing that the company acts solely as an intermediary and does not participate in actual transactions.

Mr Yamakawa said the move into Tanzania follows earlier launches in Zambia and Zimbabwe, with plans for further expansion across Africa.

Be Forward Real Estate Officer, Ms Sarafina John, said the platform lists houses, plots, farms and investment units, allowing agents and clients to access verified information more easily.

She added that trust is built through strict requirements: all agents must be certified Tanzanians with a National ID, Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), and a letter from their local government office, alongside at least two years’ experience and proof of previous work.

Ms John noted that the service covers both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, addressing longstanding challenges in accessing temporary and permanent housing.

Be Forward’s team manager for digital strategic planning, Ms Shiori Tsuchiya, said the company spent seven years developing the system and has already registered more than 300 agents, with over 400 attending the launch.