Samia sets probing questions as inquiry commission begins work on election-related unrest

Dar es Salaam . President Samia Suluhu Hassan has set out a series of fundamental questions that the newly inaugurated Commission of Inquiry must answer as it begins investigating the October 29 unrest, signalling a deep examination of the political, social and institutional triggers behind the violence.

Launching the three-month probe in Dar es Salaam on November 20, 2025, President Hassan said the disturbances, unprecedented in scale in recent years, had shaken the nation’s confidence.

She called the episode “something none of us ever expected to witness,” given Tanzania’s long-standing reputation for peace and stability.

As the commission begins its work under the 2023 Commissions of Inquiry Act, the President laid out the central pillars of the investigation, framing them as essential to uncovering the truth and charting a credible path toward reconciliation.

What sparked the crisis?

The President’s first and most pressing question is the true origin of the unrest. “Identify the root causes of the incident… the real reason, the real spark, the purpose,” she told the commissioners. Determining whether the crisis was political, economic or coordinated remains a central task.

Why did so many young people take to the streets?

President Hassan highlighted the need to understand the motivation and mobilisation of youths who participated in the protests.

“What right were these young people demanding? What exactly did they feel they had been denied?” Their grievances—whether genuine or influenced—are expected to form a critical part of the inquiry’s assessment.

Did political rhetoric fuel the violence?

The President directed the commission to scrutinise statements by political actors before and during the unrest, including provocative remarks such as “something must burn,” “there will be no peace,” and “the election will not happen.”

The commission will investigate whether such rhetoric inflamed tensions or directly contributed to the escalation.

What was the relationship between political parties and the electoral commission?

Another key question concerns the dynamics between political parties and the National Electoral Commission. “What was their relationship like at the time, and did it influence the situation?” President Hassan asked, underscoring the need to assess institutional trust and communication.

Did NGOs - local or foreign—play a role?

The commission has also been tasked with investigating allegations that some youths were financially induced to join demonstrations.

“If money was involved, where did it come from? What role, if any, did our NGOs play?” the President asked. The inquiry will review the organisational, financial and operational dimensions of the unrest.

Could political tensions have been resolved without violence?

The President challenged the commission to examine whether alternative, non-violent avenues existed for addressing disputes between government institutions and political parties. “Even if there were challenges… was violence the only option?” she posed.

Balancing scepticism and confidence

Some opposition leaders have dismissed the inquiry, saying no domestic body can deliver an impartial outcome and calling instead for an international probe involving the UN, AU or EU.

President Hassan acknowledged the mistrust but defended the committee’s capacity.

“Our colleagues in the opposition say they have no confidence in any local commission,” she said. “But I have great confidence in this team—your expertise, your experience.”

Scrutinising the state’s response

In addition to the causes of the unrest, the commission will review how state institutions—including the police and defence forces—handled the situation.

Retired heads of the armed forces have been included to ensure knowledgeable scrutiny of whether responses were lawful, proportionate and in line with security protocols.

Setting the stage for reconciliation

President Hassan said the inquiry’s findings would shape the forthcoming Truth and Reconciliation Commission, whose formation she had previously pledged.

“Its recommendations will guide the agenda of the Reconciliation Commission,” she said, expressing confidence that the process will help the nation move forward.