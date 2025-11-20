Dar es Salaam commuters welcome the return of BRT Phase Two services

Dar es Salaam. Commuters have expressed relief following the resumption of Phase Two of the Mbagala Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, saying the restoration of operations will ease daily travel challenges and significantly lower transport costs along the corridor.

The BRT service officially resumed today, November 20, 2025, after a temporary suspension caused by damage to infrastructure during the unrest of October 29, which occurred during the general election.

A regular commuter, Mr Isack Mbando, told The Citizen that before the BRT service was introduced, many passengers travelling from Mbagala to the city centre spent between Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 per trip using ordinary buses, or up to Sh6,000 daily for a return journey.

“With the BRT charging Sh750 per trip, passengers now save more than Sh1,300 per journey—amounting to at least Sh2,600 in daily savings for regular travellers,” he said.

“Before the BRT, I would spend around Sh3,000 one way during peak hours. Now I pay only Sh700. This is a big relief, especially for workers and traders. The BRT remains a faster, safer, and more reliable option than conventional buses,” he added.

Mr Mbando noted that the return of services would greatly ease the financial burden for thousands of low and middle-income earners who commute daily between Mbagala and the central business district.

Another commuter, Ms Subira Omary, welcomed the resumption but urged authorities to strengthen security measures and protect BRT infrastructure from future disruptions.

“We want assurance that such incidents will not happen again. The government must safeguard these facilities because we depend on them,” she said.

The resumption follows a directive issued by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, instructing the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (Dart), Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) and all government institutions under the Regional Administrative Secretary’s Office to ensure that BRT operations resume along the Mbagala–city centre corridor by November 20, 2025.

Mr Chalamila issued the order on Tuesday, November 18, during an inspection tour of BRT stations along the Mbagala route, where he assessed infrastructure damaged during the disturbances.

“The services on the Mbagala route must resume. I am directing all responsible government institutions to ensure that by Thursday, 20 November 2025, at 8am or earlier, all buses are back on the road,” he said.

He did not indicate when services would resume along the Kimara corridor but assured the public that an announcement would be made soon.

The Mbagala BRT service was launched on 12 October 2025 and operated for just 17 days before being halted on 29 October 2025. According to the Government Chief Spokesperson’s Office, the service was supported by 250 buses provided by Mofat Company.

Mr Chalamila said that the government is currently assessing the extent of damage to public and private infrastructure, as well as identifying individuals who suffered injuries or losses during the unrest.

He said the need for Tanzanians to set aside anger and work together to rebuild the nation.