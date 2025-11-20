Commission faces hard questions

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is a nation long celebrated for its calm temperament, diplomatic influence and reputation as a peace broker in a turbulent region.

Yet the aftermath of the October 29 General Election changed that narrative in a single day.

The country witnessed one of its most painful and historic episodes in recent memory, an eruption of violence that left families grieving, communities shaken and a nation divided.

It is against this backdrop that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has established an Independent Commission of Inquiry to investigate the disturbances.

This decision, widely welcomed, reflects an acknowledgment from the Head of State that healing cannot begin without truth.

In a rare emotional moment during her address to the 13th Parliament, President Hassan asked MPs to stand for a minute of silence to honour those who lost their lives in the unrest, an act that left many with a sense that their pain had finally been recognised at the highest level.

The Commission, chaired by Retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman, brings together eight respected figures in law, diplomacy, security and regional governance.

Its mandate is broad, its symbolism enormous and the expectations placed upon it perhaps unprecedented.

Millions of Tanzanians are now looking to this team of eminent personalities to answer the hard questions that have lingered since that fateful day.

Among these are questions about the motives behind the protests, the identity of those who carried out acts of destruction, the number of people killed and the fate of those missing.

Families want clarity: How many have been buried? How many remain unaccounted for? Who was responsible for the killings? How many were injured? What was the value of lost property?

There are also unresolved claims about the involvement of foreigners. If such claims hold any truth, from which countries did they come and what brought them into the heart of Tanzanian political tensions?

And importantly, where does the Commonwealth mediation mission, led by former Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, fit in relation to this newly formed commission?

These questions matter not because they echo frustration, but because they are essential for the country’s healing.

Without accurate, independently verified answers, reconciliation efforts may appear incomplete and trust, a fragile commodity in moments like this, will remain elusive.

The government’s immediate reaction after the violence was cautionary. Authorities urged calm, security forces were deployed to prevent further escalation and the President adopted a conciliatory tone.

President Hassan’s decision to create the commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act was informed by public outcry and growing calls for transparency.

Tanzanians wanted an institution untouched by political influence—one with the credibility to document what happened and why. The President’s broader intention, analysts say, is to establish a foundation for a nationwide reconciliation process.

That process is likely to draw from the commission’s findings and its success will depend on the thoroughness of the inquiry.

The task ahead: independence, courage and truth

For the commission to satisfy the nation, experts insist, three elements will be essential: independence, courage and factual accuracy.

Political scientist Zahor Kaligirwa said the commission “must go beyond producing a technical report. It must demonstrate to citizens that justice, not political convenience, is its guiding principle”.

He explained that investigations of such nature tend to be difficult because they often involve powerful institutions, emotional communities and competing narratives. “Yet this is precisely why independence is non-negotiable,” he noted.

Equally important is uncovering the truth without fear or favour. Security expert Halima Mrema argued that, “Tanzanians want honesty. Not selective truth, not half-truths, nothing less than a factual account of what truly transpired.”

According to her, the commission must ensure that every testimony, document and piece of evidence is verified and that those responsible, whether state actors, civilians or external agents are clearly identified.

The commission must also consider the humanitarian dimension. “Families deserve closure,” noted a long-standing advocate of peace and reconciliation, Bishop Emmanuel Nyandaro.

“A country cannot heal if some mothers still wake up wondering whether their sons will ever return home.”

He suggested that the commission should recommend a victims’ support framework, including counselling, compensation mechanisms and community-based healing initiatives.

Each unresolved question carries weight because it represents not merely curiosity but yearning. The motive behind the protests will help citizens understand whether the violence was orchestrated, spontaneous, or fuelled by political grievances.

Identifying perpetrators will establish accountability. Determining the true death toll will honour lives lost and prevent future misreporting or denial.

Understanding the extent of injuries and property loss is crucial for both economic recovery and justice. And clarifying the role of alleged foreign actors will help restore confidence in national security.

Perhaps the most politically sensitive question is the relationship between the Commonwealth mission and the commission’s work. Many Tanzanians hope the two will complement each other, offering a fuller picture of the election and its aftermath.

As the commission begins its work, the expectations from citizens are extraordinary.