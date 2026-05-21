PM Mwigulu issues six directives to East African states on Lake Victoria safety, conservation

Mwanza. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has issued six directives to East African Community (EAC) partner states bordering Lake Victoria, calling for urgent strengthening of rescue systems, environmental protection and coordinated management of the lake.

Speaking on May 21, 2026, during Lake Victoria Day commemorations organised by the East African Community through the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), Dr Mwigulu said improved preparedness is critical to reducing fatalities from water accidents.

He directed Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda to fully operationalise regional rescue coordination centres, including the Mwanza centre and satellite stations in Kisumu and Entebbe, once construction is completed.

“Incidents on water do not give prior notice. We must be prepared at all times to save lives,” he said.

The Prime Minister linked the commemoration to the MV Bukoba disaster of May 21, 1996, in which more than 800 people died after the vessel sank off the Mwanza coast.

“On a day like today in 1996, a major tragedy occurred on Lake Victoria. This day carries a heavy memory for the East African Community,” he said.

Dr Mwigulu also directed partner states to intensify conservation efforts around the lake basin, including tree planting using water-friendly species and strengthening environmental education in schools.

He called for the expansion of school environmental clubs to build long-term awareness among young people on conservation.

On invasive species, he instructed research institutions across the region to develop sustainable solutions to water hyacinth, which continues to disrupt transport, fishing and water systems.

He further urged the adoption of digital technologies for monitoring fisheries, water quality and climate change impacts, saying innovation is central to sustainable lake management.

LVBC Executive Secretary Dr Masinde Bwire said Lake Victoria remains a strategic resource supporting more than 55 million people directly and up to 400 million indirectly across the region.

He warned that parts of the lake are under pressure from declining water quality linked to human activity.

Executive Secretary of the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), Dr Masinde Bwire, speaking during the Lake Victoria Day commemorations held at regional level in Mwanza Region.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation James Mnyika said partner states are implementing joint programmes on integrated water resource management.

He said Tanzania has secured a €16.38 million grant from Germany and the European Union to expand sewerage infrastructure in Mwanza, including 1,800 household connections and 14.4 kilometres of pipelines.

Mnyika also said preparations are underway for a wider regional programme supported by the World Bank, while Tanzania has developed a $180 million proposal for environmental conservation and community development around the lake.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda thanked LVBC for allocating more than $5 million for a regional rescue coordination centre.

Prime Minister of Tanzania, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba (right), presenting a certificate of appreciation to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water and Environment in Uganda, Dr Alfred Okot Okidi (left).

Uganda’s Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Environment, Dr Alfred Okot Okidi, and Kenyan representatives reiterated the need for joint responsibility in protecting the lake.

Water Minister Jumaa Aweso said Tanzania remains committed to safeguarding Lake Victoria as a shared economic and environmental asset for current and future generations.

Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso (left), receiving a certificate of appreciation from Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba (right), during the climax of the Lake Victoria Day commemorations, which were held over four days in Mwanza City.