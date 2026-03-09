DTB honours female staff for their contributions

Dar es Salaam. Diamond Trust Bank Tanzania (DTB) has recognised the efforts of its female employees as part of International Women’s Day 2026 celebrations under the theme “Give to Gain.”

The bank presented special gifts to women staff to acknowledge their significant contributions to DTB’s success and to promote gender equality in the workplace. The initiative aims to build an inclusive environment that values and empowers women while encouraging their professional growth.

The ceremony was led by DTB Chief Executive Officer, Ravneet Chowdhury, together with senior bank officials. Speaking at the event on 8 March 2026, Mr Chowdhury praised the women staff for their dedication, professionalism, and role in strengthening the bank’s services and supporting its growth.

“Our bank will continue to foster an inclusive environment where women have equal opportunities to advance in their careers, take on leadership positions, and make a positive impact both within the institution and the wider community,” he said.

He also stressed that empowering women in the financial sector is crucial for economic development.