EA Business Council unveils digital tracker for East Africa trade barriers

Arusha. The East African Business Council (EABC) has unveiled a new digital platform to monitor and track Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs), in a strategic move aimed at improving the regional business environment and accelerating efforts to raise intra-regional trade to 40 percent by 2030.

EABC Executive Director Ahmed Farah revealed the development on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during a courtesy visit to the Kenya Consulate in Arusha.

He said the digital system is designed to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in identifying and resolving trade barriers across the East African Community (EAC) market.

According to him, the initiative comes at a time when intra-regional trade remains significantly below the full potential of the EAC’s integrated market, despite growing economic fundamentals and increased cross-border commerce.

“The platform will enable real-time reporting, tracking, and resolution of NTBs affecting businesses across the region. It is part of our broader agenda to reduce trade costs and improve the ease of doing business within the EAC,” said Mr Farah.

His remarks come against the backdrop of a steadily expanding regional economy, even as internal trade flows remain constrained.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the EAC economy is projected to grow by 5.6 percent by the end of 2026, outperforming the African continental average estimated at 4.3 percent.

EAC statistics further show that total regional trade increased by 25.4 percent, rising from $124.9 billion in 2024 to $156.6 billion in 2025.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, total trade reached $46.3 billion, with exports accounting for $24 billion and imports totalling $22.4 billion.

However, despite the strong performance, intra-EAC trade stood at only $19.3 billion in 2025, representing just 12.3 percent of total regional trade, highlighting what experts describe as an underutilised single market.

Mr Farah said the current figures reflect untapped potential within the region and called for urgent reforms to eliminate persistent trade bottlenecks.

“Goods originating within the EAC should be treated as domestic products. Any charges or levies that inflate the cost of regional trade must be removed,” he said.

“If we are to achieve 40 percent intra-EAC trade by 2030, then NTBs must be decisively addressed,” added Mr Farah.

He reiterated that the EAC Treaty is fundamentally market-driven and people-centred, underscoring EABC’s commitment to private sector advocacy aimed at dismantling barriers to the free movement of goods and services.

The EABC executive director added that the council continues to monitor and report NTBs across the region, and that the forthcoming digital dashboard will significantly strengthen data-driven policy responses and regional coordination.

During the meeting, Kenya’s Consul General in Arusha, Ambassador Mohamed Ruwange, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to advancing the East African integration agenda through stronger partnerships with the private sector.

He called for deeper regional cooperation to enhance trade linkages and investment flows, noting that full implementation of the EAC integration agenda remains key to unlocking economic transformation.

Mr Ruwange commended the 25th EAC Heads of State Summit for its bold policy direction, particularly its emphasis on removing barriers to the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people across the region.

He also praised the EABC for its continued leadership in promoting regional trade, investment, and commercial cooperation.