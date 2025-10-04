EABC’s digital desk aims to boost small-scale cross-border trade

Arusha. The East African Business Council (EABC) has officially launched a digital information desk to assist small-scale cross-border traders in overcoming non-tariff barriers (NTBs), a persistent obstacle to regional trade within the East African Community (EAC).

The launch, which was held on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at the Taveta–Holili border, coincided with a three-day training programme titled “Capacity Building on Financial Literacy, Business Management and Gender-Sensitive Practices in Cross-Border Trade.”

The training brought together more than 100 traders dealing in agricultural produce, vegetables, and fruits from the border region.

EABC’s Research, Policy and Trade in Goods Officer, Mr Gift Mbuya, told reporters that the initiative is part of the “Promoting Intra-EAC Agri-Food Cross-Border Trade by Addressing Non-Tariff Barriers to Trade.” Project.

“This project seeks to increase the participation of women and youth-led agri-food traders and boost the volume of cross-border trade, particularly in maize, rice, beans, soybeans, and horticultural products along selected EAC trade corridors,” said Mr Mbuya.

The three-year project (2025–2027), implemented by EABC in partnership with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), aims to empower about 2,440 women and youth traders across the region.

It focuses on reducing the cost and time of trade by eliminating NTBs, strengthening traders’ knowledge of trade facilitation instruments such as the Simplified Trade Regime (STR), and expanding access to digital trade portals and information booths at border points.

The initiative is backed by a $399,900 grant from AGRA, with funding support from the Mastercard Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

Implementation involves close collaboration with the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), with EABC serving as lead coordinator.

AGRA, an African-led and farmer-centred institution, is committed to transforming African agriculture from subsistence-based production into a commercially viable sector that enhances food security, nutrition, and household incomes.

During the training, the Deputy Director of Regional Integration at the EAC Affairs Ministry, Ms Mary Maisory, said that despite progress in reducing customs tariffs within the bloc, NTBs remain a major hindrance.

“Traders still face delays in cargo clearance, unnecessary inspections, uncoordinated procedures, and limited awareness of trade documentation and standards,” said Ms Maisory.

“Building capacity and confidence among traders will help them understand the EAC’s STR, sanitary and phytosanitary measures (SPS), product standards, and how to report and resolve NTBs,” she added.

She said addressing NTBs, strengthening cross-border infrastructure, and ensuring women and youth benefit fully from EAC opportunities are essential for the region’s economic growth.

“Empowering small-scale cross-border traders is not just about boosting trade, it is about transforming lives, uplifting communities, and building an inclusive and sustainable East African Community,” she said.