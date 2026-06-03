EACOP hands over advanced pipe welding machine to VETA Dodoma

Dodoma. The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Project has donated an advanced orbital pipe welding machine to the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) in Dodoma, as part of its local content strategy aimed at equipping Tanzanians with skills to benefit from major development projects.

Speaking during the handover ceremony and the closing of the first phase of training for 15 youths, implemented by Small Enterprise Supplier Development Corporation Tanzania Ltd (SESDCorp) on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, VETA Acting Director General, Mr Angelius Ngonyani, said the equipment will strengthen vocational training institutions to keep pace with technological change and labour market demands.

He said the donation marks a key step in aligning training with international standards.

“We sincerely thank EACOP and its partners for this valuable support. Through this technology, our instructors have received training that meets international standards and are now better prepared to contribute to the energy sector and other strategic projects,” he said.

Mr Ngonyani added that growth in the energy and industrial sectors demands highly skilled professionals, noting that the initiative will improve the competitiveness of trainers in both local and international labour markets.

He said Veta will continue working with EACOP and other stakeholders to ensure vocational training becomes a catalyst for youth participation in major development projects.

EACOP Tanzania Acting Manager, Mr Geofrey Mponda, said the initiative is being implemented under a Memorandum of Understanding between EACOP and Veta Dodoma, as well as other Veta colleges nationwide.

He said the goal is to equip young people with practical skills that will enable them to secure employment or become self-employed in line with labour market demands.

The Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) acting director general, Mr Angelius Ngonyani (centre), cuts a ribbon as a symbolic gesture of receiving an advanced orbital pipe welding machine donated by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Project to Veta Dodoma during a handover ceremony. The event also marked the completion of the first phase of orbital welding training for 15 youths at the college premises. On his right is EACOP Tanzania acting manager Mr Geofrey Mponda, and on his left is Ms Melania Nyimbo, EACOP Coordinator from the Ministry of Energy. PHOTO | COURTESY

“Human capital development is central to the success of the project and our social responsibility. This partnership will expand opportunities for training, employment, and youth development,” he said.

Mr Mponda added that beneficiaries of the training are expected to pass on their skills to other students, helping build a wider pool of local experts in the energy sector.

EACOP Coordinator from the Ministry of Energy, MsMela nia Nyimbo, said the training involved instructors from institutions including the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), Don Bosco Technical Training College, Veta Dodoma, and Arusha Technical College (ATC).

She said the government will continue collaborating with stakeholders such as EACOP to ensure the energy sector contributes to producing internationally competitive professionals.

Veta Dodoma, Principal, Mr Deodatus Orotha, said the machine will enhance practical training in modern pipe welding techniques requiring high precision and quality standards.

He said it will give students hands-on experience aligned with the expectations of both local and international employers, strengthening vocational education in the country.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Lisa John from the National Institute of Transport (NIT), said the programme had improved her technical skills and competitiveness in the labour market.

She said the training had transformed her understanding of welding used in major oil and gas projects globally.