EACOP records 6m work hours without occupational accidents

Tanga. The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has recorded more than six million work hours without a single workplace accident, underscoring its emphasis on occupational safety.

Speaking during the International World Day for Safety and Health at Work commemorations held at the Marine Tanks Terminal (MTT) in Chongoleani, Tanga Region, EACOP Operations Director, Paul Hiegel, said the achievement reflects the consistent implementation of the “Zero Harm” campaign.

He said the project prioritises safety by ensuring all employees work in secure conditions.

“We are proud to see our workers returning home safely and reuniting with their families,” he said.

Mr Hiegel added that safety is a continuous process rather than a one-off activity, noting that this year’s theme, “Mind on Target, Eyes on Target”, is intended to strengthen workers’ awareness in identifying and avoiding workplace hazards.

He urged employees to consistently use personal protective equipment (PPE), stressing that safety remains a shared responsibility.

Deputy MTT Package Manager, Jerome Betat, said the project employs workers from different countries, making adherence to safety standards essential throughout the construction period.

He said EACOP has invested in continuous training and safety systems aimed at reducing workplace risks.

Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Methods and Emergency Response Manager, Stay Bidgewater, said the annual commemoration serves as a reminder of workers’ responsibility in maintaining safety standards.

She said employees are empowered to stop work immediately if they identify potential hazards, without waiting for approval from supervisors.

“The goal is to prevent accidents before they occur,” she said.

Ms Bidgewater added that under the “Zero Harm” campaign, employees are recognised monthly for contributing to accident prevention, an initiative that also helps reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

A representative from the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), Salum Inegeja, commended EACOP for ensuring compliance with safety regulations, including proper use of PPE.

EACOP Head of Communications, Catherine Mbatia, said the annual observance reflects the project’s commitment to prioritising safety.

“Our goal is to ensure every employee comes to work safely and returns home safely,” she said.

She added that workers are encouraged to report hazards early, with daily pre-work briefings conducted to review safety conditions.

One trainee machinery operator, Sifa Obadia, said safety training has improved workers’ awareness and practices on site.

“We prioritise safety to ensure there is no harm to people or infrastructure,” he said.