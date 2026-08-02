How Zanzibar Crown Football Academy  is building pathway from grassroots talent to the global game

Dar es Salaam. For generations, Zanzibar has been regarded as one of Tanzania’s richest sources of football talent, producing players whose creativity, flair, and technical ability have captured the imagination of supporters across the country and beyond.

From the narrow streets and community pitches of the Isles have emerged footballers admired for their close control, attacking instincts, and natural understanding of the game.

Yet, despite this abundance of talent, only a small number have managed to break through into established professional leagues outside Tanzania.

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The problem has rarely been the lack of ability. Instead, the biggest challenge has been the absence of a structured development system capable of transforming raw talent into complete professional players.

Limited access to modern coaching methods, international exposure, professional facilities, and clear pathways from youth football to elite competition have often prevented many gifted youngsters from reaching their full potential.

Established six months ago as a high-performance youth football institution, ZCFA has set itself an ambitious mission to identify, develop, and prepare young footballers who can compete at the highest levels of international football.

The academy’s vision goes beyond producing players who win youth competitions. Its ultimate objective is to create complete footballers equipped with technical ability, tactical intelligence, physical strength, discipline, and the mentality required to succeed in the modern game.

At the heart of this ambitious project is head coach Ahmed Juma Ngwali, a certified CAF A Diploma coach and Ziwani’s Member of Parliament in Zanzibar, who has shifted significant attention towards youth football development.

Ngwali believes Zanzibar possesses one of East Africa’s most promising pools of football talent but says proper systems are needed to unlock that potential.

“Our mission is simple. We want to develop football players who can compete at the international level,” says Ngwali.

“Talent exists in every corner of Zanzibar, but talent alone is not enough. It must be identified, nurtured, and developed professionally.”

According to Ngwali, ZCFA's ambition is not limited to Zanzibar. The academy plans to scout talented players from across mainland Tanzania before eventually establishing development centres in different regions.

Currently, the players train at Mau Sentung Stadium and the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

The academy has also expanded its development program to mainland Tanzania, where players are now training at African Dream Arena in Dodoma.

“Apart from Zanzibar, we are targeting talented players from Mainland Tanzania. After establishing ourselves, our plan is to open centres across the country so that more young players can get opportunities,” he says.

For Ngwali, modern football demands much more than natural ability “Today’s football requires intelligence, discipline, physical preparation, and the right mentality. We are building an academy that develops the complete player, both on and off the pitch,” he says

Developing complete footballers

The philosophy behind ZCFA reflects a growing global trend in youth football, where successful academies focus not only on technical development but also education, character building and personal growth.

The academy has embraced a “student-athlete” model, combining football training with academic support, leadership development and life skills.

Ngwali believes producing responsible young people is just as important as producing professional footballers. “Football careers are short. Education, discipline and good values remain with a person for life,” he says.

“Our responsibility is not only to create footballers but also responsible citizens.” Young players aged between 15 and 19 begin with the foundation phase, where coaches focus on mastering basic techniques, improving coordination and developing a strong understanding and passion for the game.

At this stage, emphasis is placed on building technical foundations, including ball control, passing, movement, decision-making and confidence. Rather than focusing only on winning matches, coaches aim to create players with skills that can support them throughout their football careers.

As players progress into the Under-15 and Under-19 categories, the training program becomes more advanced. Players are introduced to tactical awareness, positional responsibilities, physical conditioning, match analysis and competitive psychology.

The academy’s final stage, the Under-20 Professional Transition Phase, is designed to prepare players for senior football.

At this level, players are expected to develop professional habits, including match intelligence, recovery routines, nutrition awareness, mental strength and discipline.

“Our objective is to create players who are ready for professional environments,” says Ngwali. “When clubs or scouts evaluate our players, they should immediately recognise their technical quality, discipline and professionalism.”





Targeting the international market

While many youth academies focus on preparing players for domestic competitions, ZCFA’s long-term ambitions extend much further.

Ngwali says the academy’s main target is to develop players capable of competing in international markets, particularly in Eastern and Western Europe. “Our target is not simply to produce players for domestic leagues,” he says. “We want our graduates to be good enough to compete in Europe and other top football markets. That is why every part of our program is designed to meet international standards.”

To achieve that objective, ZCFA plans to conduct talent identification programs beginning next month. The scouting program will focus on discovering talented youngsters from Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania who have the potential to develop into professional footballers. Ngwali says selected players will receive comprehensive support, including accommodation, meals, training equipment and other welfare needs.

“We want talented players to focus fully on football development without worrying about basic challenges,” he says.

Education will also remain a major priority

Through a partnership with Fountain Gate Academy, talented players who are still secondary school students will continue their studies while undergoing professional football training. “We do not want young players to choose between education and football,” he said.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to succeed in both. If football does not become a career, education will always provide another pathway.” He also said the academy is also working to strengthen international relationships.

Ngwali is scheduled to travel to South Africa on August 13 to explore partnerships with established football academies that could provide technical cooperation, exchange programs and greater exposure opportunities for ZCFA players.

Creating global standards

ZCFA believes producing international-level players requires more than identifying talent. The academy says strong structures, professional management and good governance are essential components of sustainable success.

The institution operates in line with Zanzibar Football Federation regulations while embracing principles associated with international football development standards. These include transparent management systems, accountability measures, player welfare protection and a strict approach against age manipulation.

Safeguarding young players is also a priority

The academy recognises that parents are not only looking for football success but also institutions where their children can develop in a safe and professional environment. For this reason, ZCFA says it is committed to creating a culture based on respect, discipline and responsibility.

The academy is also seeking partnerships with football clubs, educational institutions, technical organisations and corporate sponsors to strengthen its long-term sustainability.

Officials believe investment in youth football is not only about producing players but also supporting social development. Young athletes gain valuable lessons in teamwork, leadership, commitment and resilience — qualities that remain important beyond football.

Building a football institution for the future

Chief executive officer Rodrick Mwambene says ZCFA is determined to establish an institution capable of transforming youth football development in Tanzania.

“We are building more than a football academy. We are creating a platform that gives talented young people the opportunity to realise their dreams,” says Mwambene. “Our responsibility is to provide a professional environment where every player can develop technically, academically and personally.”

Mwambene says the academy is investing in qualified coaches, modern training approaches and strong management structures to ensure it gains credibility both locally and internationally. He believes trust is central to the success of any youth development programme.

“Parents want an academy they can trust, while clubs and scouts want players who are disciplined, prepared and capable of adapting to professional football,” he says. “Our goal is to become a recognised centre of excellence that consistently produces players ready for the global stage.” .

“We welcome organisations that share our vision of developing young footballers. Building successful players requires cooperation between academies, clubs, schools, sponsors and football authorities,” he says.

“Our success will not be measured only by trophies. It will be measured by the number of young people whose lives are transformed through football, education and opportunity. That is the legacy we want to build.”

A dream built on patience

Developing internationally competitive footballers is not an overnight process. It requires years of investment, qualified coaches, quality facilities, strong administration and consistent exposure to high-level competition.

There are no shortcuts

However, football history across Africa has shown that structured youth development can transform talented youngsters into professionals competing among the world’s best. Several successful academies have produced players who went on to represent leading clubs in Europe and become national team stars.

ZCFA hopes Zanzibar can become part of that success story

For a region blessed with football talent, the next breakthrough may not depend only on discovering gifted youngsters, but on creating the right environment for them to flourish.

The academy’s ultimate ambition is clear to ensure the next generation of footballers from Zanzibar are recognised not only for their natural talent, but also for their professionalism, preparation and ability to compete on football’s biggest stages.