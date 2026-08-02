How jealousy, family disputes, unresolved anger fuel July’s 18 murder deaths





Dar es Salaam. July has left a tragic mark across the country after recording a sharp rise in murder incidents compared to previous months, sparking public debate over the driving forces behind escalating violence, particularly involving sharp objects.

An analysis by The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi of Police Force reports alongside news media coverage shows that July witnessed 14 murder incidents across various parts of Tanzania, resulting in at least 18 deaths.

Between January and July, murder cases continued to be reported nationwide, largely driven by family disputes, romantic jealousy, property conflicts, alcohol and drug abuse, alongside an inability to manage anger.

Mental health experts argue that the surge in these incidents cannot be treated merely as a law enforcement issue, but requires a deeper investigation into the social factors driving individuals to resort to extreme violence.

Psychologist Jacob Mkumbo stated that many murder incidents stem from a combination of challenges, including acute stress, uncontrolled anger, substance abuse, unresolved disputes, and a lack of conflict-resolution skills.

"Nobody is born a murderer. Often, we encounter a combination of factors that, when intersecting, can drive someone to make split-second decisions that destroy many lives," he explained.

He added that society has continuously ignored early warning signs of mental health distress and domestic conflicts until they escalate into avoidable tragedies.

Psychologist Lina Mhando noted that declining tolerance levels and an inability to cope with daily life pressures are key drivers behind the wave of violence.

She urged families to cultivate a strong culture of open communication, dispute resolution, and emotional regulation to prevent minor disagreements from turning into disasters.

For his part, the Anglican Bishop of the Dar es Salaam Diocese, Jackson Sosthenes, stated that these killings signal underlying fractures in moral and upbringing foundations, noting that many conflicts fail to be resolved peacefully because emotions override wisdom.

Similarly, the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata) Supreme Council Chairman, Sheikh Khamis Mataka, stressed that the rising murder rate underscores the urgent need for religious institutions, families, schools, and local communities to collaborate in reinforcing societal values.

He stated that the fight against violent crime cannot be left to law enforcement agencies alone, demanding whole-community participation to build a culture that respects human life and resolves disputes peacefully.

How it happened

The series of July murder incidents began early in the month after Songwe Regional Police announced the death of Rebecca Mwakasegeli, whose body was discovered inside a guesthouse room bearing severe neck and mouth injuries.

On July 5, Shinyanga Regional Police confirmed the arrest of Shukuru Bizire, 38, over allegations of murdering his wife, Neema John, 32, using a sharp weapon.

On the same day, four family members in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region, died after allegedly ingesting traditional medicine laced with poison.

On July 18, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police named Hosamu Hamza, alias Maopena, as being held for allegedly murdering his biological father and uncle before burying their bodies.

That same day, a Standard Seven pupil, Simon Mwamlima, 15, was found murdered in Momba District, Songwe Region, with a deep cut behind his neck.

The violence continued on July 19, when George Songa, 55 was killed in Mbozi District, Songwe Region, while former Kilombero District Land Officer, Zakaria Rashid Malika, 57, was attacked and slain at his home.

On July 20, Dodoma Regional Police confirmed the death of Leah Mazengo, 48, allegedly murdered by her husband in a fit of romantic jealousy.

The final week of July saw a further escalation across Dar es Salaam, Coast, Mbeya, and Arusha regions.

On July 27, Issa Ngota was stabbed to death in Vingunguti, Dar es Salaam, while Gwamaka Mgwasi, 21, was allegedly killed by his brother over an inheritance dispute in Mbeya Region.

On July 28, Galula Secondary School teacher, Nisetasi Dimoso, 43, died following an attack while attempting to prevent cattle from invading school grounds.

That same day, Rahma Musa Tito, 16, was detained by Coast Regional Police on suspicion of murdering her biological mother, Hadija Hemedi Shaha, after being forbidden from attending a friend's birthday party.