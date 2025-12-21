Eight Tanzanians win Sh12 million in second ‘Magift ya Mixx Pesa’ draw

Dar es Salaam. Mobile financial services provider, Mixx, has today awarded a total of Sh12 million to eight Tanzanians from different regions, including Dar es Salaam, Geita, and Morogoro, following the second draw of its ongoing ‘Magift ya Mixx Pesa’ campaign.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held in Dar es Salaam, Loyalty and Retention Manager for Mixx, Ms. Marry Ruta, said the campaign reflects Mixx’s commitment to rewarding customer loyalty while positively impacting livelihoods, particularly during the end-of-year festive season.

“I would like to congratulate all our winners from this second draw of the Magift ya Mixx Pesa campaign. All winners emerged through their consistent use of Mixx services, including cash deposits, Lipa kwa Simu payments, purchasing bundles, and accessing Nivushe Plus and Bustisha loans. I encourage our customers to continue carrying out various transactions to increase their chances of winning in upcoming draws,” she said.

Among the winners was Mr. Anuary Mwinyi, a resident of Bunju and a professional driver, who expressed his gratitude for the timely win said, “This campaign has come at the right time for me.

The money will help me address several challenges I’m facing during this end-of-year period. I thank God for this win. I plan to invest part of it in my businesses and resolve some personal needs, and I will also support my wife by giving her a portion to help with her daily activities,”

Other winners also commended Mixx for creating opportunities that directly benefit customers, noting that the cash prizes will help improve their economic well-being, especially during the festive season.