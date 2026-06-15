Electric mobility firm plans EV push

Dodoma. Electric vehicle company Zera has unveiled plans to transform Tanzania’s transport sector through expanded electric mobility, wider charging infrastructure and increased adoption of electric vehicles.

The announcement was made here at the weekend by Zera Marketing Manager Samuel Masawe during the launch of an electric vehicle charging station in Dodoma, officiated by Energy Minister Deogratius Ndejembi.

Mr Masawe said the company has already deployed more than 2,000 electric vehicles in Dar es Salaam and is now expanding its infrastructure network to other regions.

“Our goal is to address rising fuel costs by offering a practical alternative. Electricity is widely available and affordable in Tanzania, making electric mobility viable,” he said.

He said the vehicles run entirely on electricity and do not require fuel or engine oil, reducing operating and maintenance costs. A full charge can cover up to 320 kilometres.

The company is working with the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) to expand charging infrastructure. It has already installed a station in Dar es Salaam along Samora Avenue, which can charge two vehicles at a time. Users can charge at home using standard electricity connections or use fast-charging stations.

Mr Masawe said plans are underway to establish a local assembly plant to reduce costs, create jobs and support skills transfer.

“The assembly facility will lower ownership costs, create employment for young people and accelerate technology transfer,” he said.

He acknowledged that limited charging infrastructure and range concerns remain challenges to wider adoption.