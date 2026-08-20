End of long walks for water as Tanzania’s Kibaha residents get free taps

Dar es Salaam. More than 20 households in Saeni Street, Misugusugu Ward, Kibaha Municipal Council, have started benefiting from free water after Fortune Paper extended water pipes from its premises to nearby residential areas.

The project covers about three kilometres and is intended to provide residents with a more reliable source of water for domestic activities, including bathing and washing utensils, as well as agricultural activities. The water is supplied to residents free of charge.

Speaking at a handover ceremony held at Zogowale Primary School on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, Fortune Paper business manager, Mr Colin Yang, said access to a reliable water supply is particularly important for households because it reduces the time and effort spent travelling long distances to fetch water.

It also enables families to maintain better hygiene and sanitation at home, while giving residents more time for other household and economic activities.

"For households that previously depended on distant or unreliable water sources, having water closer to their homes can also reduce the burden on women and children, who often play a major role in collecting water."

He said reliable access is therefore not only a convenience but an important factor in improving household welfare and supporting daily livelihoods.

In addition to the water project, Fortune Paper has provided support worth more than Sh8 million to Zogowale Primary School.

The support includes maize flour worth Sh2 million for students’ meals, a water pump worth Sh1.1 million to draw water from a school well, and stationery worth Sh5 million.

The initiative is part of Fortune Paper’s corporate social responsibility efforts aimed at addressing challenges facing communities living near its investment.

He said the company recognised the contribution of surrounding communities to the growth of its investment.

“Our factory has been the first to contribute to the community living in this area, and we call on other factories to come forward and emulate our example so that communities can benefit from investments made in their areas,” said Mr Yang.

He said the company’s role went beyond production and employment, arguing that the success of an investment should go hand in hand with the development of surrounding communities.

He also thanked the government for its cooperation and support, saying residents of Saeni had been an important part of the investment’s operating environment.

Misugusugu Ward Councillor Ally Simba said the support was significant because it addressed basic needs affecting both residents and students.

He said the initiative demonstrated the importance of investors working closely with communities, adding that the government would continue supporting cooperation between investors and local residents.

Kibaha. District Commissioner Nickson John, the guest of honour, thanked the firm for its contribution, saying the donated food supported government efforts to boost student nutrition.

“This support contributes to the government’s programme of ensuring that students receive meals at school, which will help them study in a conducive environment,” said the district commissioner.

He urged leaders at street, ward and division levels to work effectively with investors operating in their areas to ensure local communities benefit from investments.

A Saeni resident, Ms Pili Nassoro, said the project had eased the burden of travelling long distances to fetch water.

“We are very grateful because previously we had to travel long distances to fetch water, but now we have it closer to our homes,” said Ms Nassoro.