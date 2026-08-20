High hopes in Coast Region as 2,115MW Nyerere project set for launch

Kibaha. Tanzania is set to begin reaping the benefits of the 2,115-megawatt Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project (JNHPP), nearly seven years after construction began in June 2019 at an estimated cost of Sh7.452 trillion.

The project, one of Tanzania’s largest strategic investments, is expected to contribute significantly to the National Grid, strengthening electricity supply and easing power disruptions that have affected households, businesses and industrial activities.

Ahead of its inauguration by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday, August 22, 2026, residents of Coast Region say the project has raised hopes of accelerated economic and social development, with reliable electricity expected to support industrialisation, trade, irrigation and job creation, particularly for young people.

The project is also expected to reduce dependence on other sources of electricity and strengthen the country’s capacity to meet growing energy demand as Tanzania pursues industrial and economic transformation.

Mr Damas Mkinga said the project had already delivered benefits during its construction, including employment opportunities for more than 10,000 young people.

He said residents also hoped the dam would help regulate water flows in the Rufiji Basin and reduce the risk of flooding in surrounding areas.

“This project has started delivering benefits even before its completion. Many young people have secured jobs, and we also hope it will help control flooding and strengthen irrigation farming,” he said.

Ms Martha Mjaka said the implementation of such a major project demonstrated Tanzania’s growing capacity to undertake strategic investments using domestic resources.

“It is a source of pride to see Tanzania implementing a massive project using a significant share of its internal resources. It demonstrates our country’s ability to undertake strategic national projects,” she said.

Ms Bonita Mwila said the addition of more than 2,000MW to the national generation capacity had raised hopes of more reliable electricity and fewer disruptions to production and daily activities.

“We expect this electricity to reduce power cuts and enable businesses, industries and citizens to carry out their activities without unnecessary disruptions,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Rogers Kasha, said reliable electricity from the project could open further opportunities for manufacturing, trade and other productive sectors.

“We expect this project to reduce dependence on other energy sources and create more opportunities for citizens, especially in manufacturing and trade,” he said.

Coast Regional Commissioner Abubakari Kunenge has urged residents and other Tanzanians to turn out in large numbers for the official inauguration of the Mwalimu Nyerere Dam on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to officiate at the ceremony, to be held at the project site in Rufiji District.

“The inauguration would mark an important milestone in Tanzania’s energy development, reflecting progress in the implementation of one of the country’s largest strategic infrastructure projects,” said Mr Kunenge.

He said increased electricity generation would strengthen investment, industrial production, agriculture and other economic activities while expanding employment opportunities.