Simba weigh Kassali return as goalkeeping concerns persist

Dar es Salaam. Simba’s technical bench is facing a goalkeeping dilemma ahead of August 22, 2026’s NBC Premier League clash against Singida Black Stars despite first choice goalkeeper Mahamadou Kassali returning to training.

Kassali suffered a knee injury during Simba’s 2-1 victory over Pamba Jiji, forcing Hussein Abel to take over between the posts.

The injury immediately created uncertainty in the Simba goalkeeping department, particularly because the club has also had to manage Yakoub Suleiman’s rehabilitation following knee surgery.

Simba media manager Ahmed Ally has now offered a measure of relief by confirming that Kassali has resumed training with his teammates. However, Kassali’s return to training does not automatically mean he will start against Singida.

“The decision on whether he will be in the match will be made after assessing his condition,” Ally said.

The development leaves coach Steve Barker and his technical staff with an important decision to make before the team travels to Airtel Stadium in Singida. If Kassali is considered fully fit, his experience could see him return to the starting line-up. But if the medical team believes he needs more time, Abel is likely to retain his place. Abel has already demonstrated that he can handle the responsibility after stepping in following Kassali’s injury against Pamba Jiji.

The situation has given Simba’s technical bench little room for error because the goalkeeper’s position is particularly sensitive, with any rushed decision potentially putting the player at risk of aggravating an injury.

Yakoub’s situation has also added another layer to the club’s goalkeeping considerations. He underwent knee surgery in June after failing to make sufficient progress through rehabilitation.

A later August update, however, indicated that Yakoub had completed his recovery and travelled with the Simba squad, making it important for the club to clarify his exact match fitness before the Singida encounter. For now, Abel remains the safest option should Kassali not receive medical clearance.

The goalkeeper debate comes at a crucial stage for Simba, who have made a strong start to their league campaign. They defeated Kagera Sugar 2-0 before beating Pamba Jiji 2-1, putting them among the early contenders for the title.

Against Singida, Barker will therefore have to decide whether to restore Kassali immediately or trust Abel until the Nigerien goalkeeper is completely ready. The match is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, at 5pm at Airtel Stadium in Singida.