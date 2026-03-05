Entrepreneurs win Sh17 million seed funding in Wazo Bora Pitch

Dar es Salaam. Emerging entrepreneurs have received a total of Sh17 million in seed funding following the conclusion of the Wazo Bora Pitch, an innovation programme aimed at strengthening small businesses and promoting job creation in Tanzania.

The initiative, supported by Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania and implemented by Challenges Worldwide Tanzania, brought together aspiring entrepreneurs from across sectors to develop and refine their business ideas.

The competition marked the culmination of an intensive training programme that began in December 2025 with a month-long call for applications. Fifteen participants were selected to attend a bootcamp focused on improving business models, financial management and investment readiness.

Following the training, seven finalists advanced to the final pitch event held in Dar es Salaam this week.

At the end of the competition, Ng’oga Masheri Kaswahili emerged as the overall winner, receiving Sh10 million in seed funding to support the expansion of his business. Mohamed Muhidini was named first runner-up and awarded Sh4 million, while Nipaeii Mtana took second runner-up position with Sh3 million.

Organisers said the funding will help the winning entrepreneurs expand their enterprises, create employment opportunities and grow their market presence.

The Wazo Bora Pitch forms part of the broader RISE/E Programme, launched in 2024 through the Standard Chartered Foundation. The three-year programme, valued at Sh2.2 billion, aims to support 340 microbusinesses and create 478 new jobs across Tanzania, with a focus on women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania, George Binde, said the initiative is already delivering tangible results.

“In December we announced our support for this initiative implemented with Challenges Worldwide Tanzania, and today we are seeing the results of that investment,” he said. “The finalists have demonstrated remarkable growth, clarity and resilience, and the seed funding will help turn their potential into measurable progress.”