European investors reaffirm commitment to Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. European partners have said they will continue to strength investment and trade ties with Tanzania.

The statement came as the business community marked ten years of collaboration under the European Business Group Tanzania (EUBG).

The anniversary event in Dar es Salaam brought together representatives from the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland.

Speakers highlighted the importance of closer engagement with Tanzania’s private sector as a driver of economic growth.

European Union Ambassador to Tanzania, Christine Grau, said the milestone reflects a renewed focus on improving the investment climate.

She noted that European businesses are expanding in Tanzania amid global economic shifts. “The EUBG has grown from a small group into a network of over 130 members,” she said.

“It provides a structured platform for dialogue with policymakers and supports knowledge exchange.”

Amb Grau added that initiatives such as Global Gateway are expected to improve connectivity.

They will also attract quality investments and deliver lasting benefits for local communities. EUBG executive director, Marloes Hamelink, said the organisation remains committed to promoting responsible and sustainable investment.

She highlighted the group’s role in providing reliable market information and professional networks to members.

Ms Hamelink noted that the EUBG will continue to support private sector development. Its aim is to strengthen investor confidence and facilitate informed business decisions.

As the organisation enters its second decade, it plans to deepen partnerships.

Engagement with both public and private stakeholders will remain a priority. The group will also continue advocating for a business environment based on free trade and fair competition.

The introduction of honorary memberships was announced. They will be offered to European ambassadors and selected diplomatic stakeholders.

This initiative aims to strengthen institutional cooperation and policy dialogue.

European representatives said private sector collaboration remains central to development cooperation.

They identified priority sectors including digital development, agribusiness, renewable energy, critical minerals and sustainable infrastructure.

Investment in these sectors is expected to accelerate economic transformation. It will also support Tanzania’s industrialisation agenda.

Looking ahead, the group outlined three key areas of focus. The first is expanding access to European markets.

The second is promoting local value addition in processing and manufacturing.

The third is creating jobs through investments that enhance the skills and competitiveness of Tanzanian enterprises.