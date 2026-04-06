Ex-inmate trained in construction handed tools after serving sentence

Njombe. A former inmate in Njombe Region has been handed construction tools by the Tanzania Prisons Service following the completion of his sentence, in a move aimed at supporting his reintegration into society.

Njombe Regional Prisons Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Prisons (ACP) Joseph Michael Mkude, presented the tools at the weekend, on behalf of the Commissioner General of Prisons (CGP) Jeremiah Yoram Katungu.

Mr Mkude said the gesture fulfilled a promise made by the Prisons chief during a previous visit to the region. He noted that the beneficiary, Mr Rashid Salehe Shemndorwa, was among inmates who received vocational training in construction at Ruanda Prisons Training College in Mbeya Region.

"This is part of our rehabilitation efforts. We have equipped him with skills and now we are providing tools to enable him to earn a lawful income,” said Mr Mkude.

Mr Shemndorwa, a native of Tanga Region, expressed gratitude to the Prisons Service for the opportunity to acquire skills while serving his sentence. He attributed his progress to discipline and dedication to the training provided by prison officers.

He said he plans to engage in construction activities in Tanga and pledged to be a law-abiding citizen while serving as a role model to others.

Mr Shemndorwa also called on the public to support former inmates and avoid stigmatising them, noting that many undergo positive transformation during incarceration.

“I thank the Prisons Service for giving me skills I did not have before, and for the tools that will help me earn a living and support my family,” he said.