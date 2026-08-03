Exim Bank renews partnership to nurture young scientists

Dar es Salaam. Exim Bank Tanzania and Young Scientists Tanzania (YST) have renewed their partnership for 2026, extending a six-year collaboration aimed at empowering secondary school students through science, technology, innovation and research.

The renewed partnership, launched at Exim Tower in Dar es Salaam on July 31, reinforces the bank's commitment to investing in education, innovation and youth development as part of Tanzania's long-term social and economic transformation.

Speaking during the launch, Exim Bank Tanzania Senior Manager for Marketing and Communications, Ms Kauthar D'Souza, said the partnership reflects the bank's belief that empowering young people is key to building an innovative, competitive and sustainably developed nation.

"At Exim Bank Tanzania, we believe innovation begins with empowering young people. Our partnership with Young Scientists Tanzania reflects our commitment to supporting students who are curious, creative and passionate about developing solutions that can transform communities and contribute to national development," she said.

Ms D'Souza said YST has, over the past six years, become a valued partner in identifying and nurturing young innovators capable of addressing community challenges through science, research and innovation.

"We believe that by investing in education, innovation and the development of young talent today, we are building a stronger foundation for Tanzania's sustainable development," she added.

This year's programme has attracted its highest participation since its inception, with 1,330 project submissions from 287 secondary schools across all regions of Tanzania.

Following assessment and mentorship by YST science advisers, 162 projects have been shortlisted, while the top 45 will compete at the Young Scientists Tanzania National Science and Technology Exhibition, scheduled for September 17, 2026, at the New Library Auditorium of the University of Dar es Salaam.

Young Scientists Tanzania co-founder, Dr Gozbert Kamugisha, commended Exim Bank for its sustained support, describing the lender as more than a financial sponsor.

"We sincerely appreciate Exim Bank Tanzania for its unwavering support over the past six years. What makes this year's programme particularly unique is that the bank has gone beyond providing financial sponsorship to becoming an active partner in programme implementation," he said.

According to Dr Kamugisha, Exim Bank officials have joined YST teams in visiting schools, engaging teachers and students, and offering technical guidance to help young innovators strengthen their research and refine their ideas into practical solutions.

He said the organisation continues to face challenges, including inadequate financial resources to support all talented students and limited public awareness of the need to invest in science, technology and innovation.

"As a nation, we cannot achieve the development we aspire to without making meaningful investments in our young people, particularly in science, technology and innovation. Countries that have made significant progress have done so by investing heavily in research, innovation and discovery," he said.

Dr Kamugisha acknowledged government efforts to create supportive policies and an enabling environment, but urged greater collaboration among public and private stakeholders to expand opportunities for young innovators.

For more than 16 years, Young Scientists Tanzania has equipped secondary school students with scientific research and innovation skills through mentorship and outreach programmes, enabling them to identify community challenges and develop practical, locally relevant solutions.

The partnership with Exim Bank supports young innovators working in fields such as artificial intelligence, sustainable agriculture, environmental conservation, healthcare, food security, communication and social innovation.

Guided by its philosophy, "Innovation is Life", Exim Bank said it will continue supporting initiatives that unlock the potential of young Tanzanians by bridging the gap between education and practical application while promoting research, creativity, entrepreneurship and technological advancement.