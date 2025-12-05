Exim Bank unveils festive cashless campaign with rewards for card users

Dar es Salaam. Exim Bank Tanzania has launched a two-month festive digital payments campaign aimed at encouraging customers to adopt cashless transactions during the busy holiday spending period.

The promotion, branded “Chanja Kijanja, Dili Ndio Hili,” will run from December 1, 2025 to January 31, 2026, targeting users of Exim Mastercard cards on point-of-sale (POS) machines and online platforms.

According to the bank, the initiative is designed not only to promote secure and convenient transactions, but also to reward customers who choose card payments over cash during the end-of-year commercial rush.

Speaking at the launch, Exim Bank’s Head of Personal Banking, Andrew Lyimo, said the campaign comes at a time when digital payments are gaining traction in Tanzania.

“Our goal is to make everyday payments easier while giving customers the opportunity to win various rewards this festive season,” he said. “The campaign reinforces our commitment to building a digital payment culture and elevating customer experience nationwide.”

Attractive rewards

Throughout the campaign period, five customers will win Sh100,000 weekly, while ten customers will win Sh200,000 monthly. Card users will also enjoy special cashback rewards on three major shopping days: Black Friday (28 November), Cyber Monday (1 December) and Christmas Day (25 December).

In addition, the grand draw will see winners walk away with Sh5 million, Sh10 million, and a top prize of Sh15 million.

Exim’s Head of Alternative Channels and Digital Transformation, Silas Mtoi, emphasised the long-term impact of the promotion on the financial sector.

“This campaign goes beyond rewards. It is designed to transform the way Tanzanians experience digital payments,” he said. “By increasing card usage, we accelerate the country’s journey toward a cash-light economy while ensuring secure and seamless transactions.”

More value for shoppers and travellers

During the festive season, Exim card holders will also receive special discounts and bonus rewards at selected outlets, including Shoppers and Village Supermarket. Dining and travel benefits will also be on offer at popular locations such as Karambezi Café and the CIP Lounge at the airport, where customers will enjoy premium lounge services during holiday travel.

Exim Bank’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Stanley Kafu, noted that the campaign was created with customer needs in mind.

“Whether you are shopping for Christmas, travelling, enjoying festive meals or settling school preparations, each payment with your Exim card offers convenience, safety and more chances to win,” he said.

He added that the bank is positioning digital payments at the core of its service model.

“This initiative is not just promotional—it is an extension of our long-term commitment to customer appreciation and digital transformation,” he said.

Gaming Board oversight

A representative from the Gaming Board of Tanzania commended Exim Bank for ensuring transparency in the campaign design and pledged oversight throughout the process to maintain fairness in the prize draws.

According to the Board, all eligible participants will compete on equal footing and winner announcements will be carried out openly.

As more Tanzanians turn to card usage and online payments, Exim Bank says its focus is to strengthen digital literacy, reduce reliance on cash handling, and support a modern financial ecosystem.