Expand business horizons, private sector challenged

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Private companies need to have a global outlook and good understanding of the environment they operate in if they are to enjoy global market opportunities that come their way, according to a senior government official.

Finance and Planning deputy permanent secretary Lawrence Mafuru said the private sector should not be inward-looking, and should think about the global market of eight billion people.

Mr Mafuru was speaking in Dar es Salaam last weekend during the graduation ceremony of the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) Apprenticeship Programme that saw 30 people, all from the private sector, graduate.

He said private companies need to understand what the economy is doing, what is happening in the business environment, and, most importantly, global business trends.

“There are abundant market opportunities out there. What you need to do is think big and expect big. The sky’s the limit, but the limit is within our minds,” noted Mr Mafuru.

“Don’t lock yourself in. You need to move out of your comfort zones.”

He commended the pro-activeness shown by CEOrt through its apprenticeship programme by creating able and visionary leaders who could take the country to the next level.

Mr Mafuru said unlike the past, some big institutions, both foreign and local, are now being led by Tanzanians, thanks to the leadership skills they have been equipped with.

This, he added, is key in attracting investors who will now see no need of engaging expatriates, thus reducing operating costs.

“We want more top institutions in Tanzania and the region to be led by Tanzanians,” Mr Mafuru said.

CEOrt chairman David Tarimo said the organisation is aware of the existing leadership gap and need for additional investment in Tanzania’s human capital.

That is why, he added, with support from the government, CEOrt worked in partnership with the Strathmore University Business School to launch the specialised leadership programme in 2019.

The graduation ceremony went in tandem with the introduction of Cohort 3 with 18 candidates, 14 being from the private sector, and the rest from the public sector.

“The main objective of the apprenticeship programme initiative is to facilitate the succession of graduates into CEO positions over time, and, in turn, create a pipeline of competent, experienced, and visionary leaders in Tanzania,” Mr Tarimo said.

Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) policy and advocacy director Akida Mnyenyelwa said access to the UK and other global markets was an opportunity for Tanzania to boost trade with the rest of the world.

However, due to stringent rules in foreign markets, it is difficult for products from Tanzania to get a foothold unless more efforts are made to produce products that meet international standards.

“We have witnessed several times our products being rejected after failing to meet set standards. It is time we pulled up our socks,” Mr Mnyenyelwa said.

He urged farmers to raise the quality of their products so that manufacturers can get quality raw materials and produce quality products that meet international standards.

This is possible if farmers are provided with education on modern farming.

Tanzania Business Community communications director Stephen Chamle said an unfriendly business environment is preventing Tanzania from fully capitalising on the international market.

The private sector, added, is grappling with a number of challenges, including bureaucracy in quality assurance.

“Government institutions are not facilitating trade. They are instead focusing on tax and levy collection” Mr Chamle said.

“External markets require one to have exposure. We need the government to create an enabling business environment that will make it possible for traders to access global markets.

Investment, Industry and Trade deputy minister Exaud Kigahe admitted that Tanzania has not utilised global markets effectively.

That is why the government is doing all in its power to create an enabling business environment to attract investors, who will boost the production of quality goods and exports.

“We have scrapped nuisance taxes to make our products competitive enough to penetrate the global market,” Mr Kigahe said.

There are concerns that the private sector, which has numerous market opportunities, with access of the UK market being the latest, is not utilising the opportunities to the maximum.

Over 99 percent of goods Tanzania exports to the UK will be eligible for duty free entry with effect from 2023, it was announced a fortnight ago.

The UK High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr David Concar, said on Twitter that exports eligible for duty free status are produced in solely Tanzania.