Experts applaud proposed 24-hour govt feedback unit

Dar es Salaam. Experts have expressed broad support for the government’s proposal to create a 24-hour response unit for public grievances and feedback, suggesting that successful execution of the plan would greatly enhance institutional transparency and bolster citizen confidence.

The proposed unit was announced on December 23, 2025, by the minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Mr Deus Sangu, during a meeting with stakeholders from social, political and economic groups in Sumbawanga, Rukwa Region.

According to Mr Sangu, the new unit will serve as a central platform where citizens can directly submit their concerns without bureaucratic barriers, enabling the government to receive real-time feedback and respond promptly to public needs.

He said the initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance communication between the government and the public, strengthen accountability and build trust in public institutions.

Political analysts, governance experts and academics have described the move as timely, noting that growing public expectations, digital engagement and demands for transparency require new approaches to state–citizen interaction.

A political analyst and lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Dr Onesmo Kyauke, said the initiative reflects an evolving understanding within government that effective governance today must be participatory rather than top-down.

“For many years, citizens have felt that their concerns disappear once they submit complaints through existing channels. A 24-hour unit, if properly resourced and independent, can restore confidence that the government is listening,” he said.

However, he cautioned that the success of the initiative would depend on political will and clear operational frameworks.

“The challenge has never been the absence of platforms, but weak follow-up mechanisms. If this unit becomes another office that only receives complaints without feedback or action, public trust could be further eroded,” he added.

From a legal and governance perspective, Prof Makame Ali Ussi of the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) said the move aligns with constitutional principles of accountability and good governance.

“The Constitution places an obligation on the government to serve the people and ensure their voices inform decision-making. Establishing a permanent, accessible feedback mechanism is consistent with that obligation,” Prof Ussi said.

He noted, however, that the success of such a unit would depend on clear legal backing, transparency in handling complaints and protection for citizens who raise sensitive issues.

“People must feel safe to speak freely without fear of victimisation. That assurance must be built into the system, both legally and administratively,” he added.

Sociologists have also weighed in, describing the move as a reflection of changing state–society relations in Tanzania.

A sociologist from St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT), Mr Alfani Mduge, said the initiative signals a gradual shift from a command-style governance approach to a more consultative one.

“In recent years, citizens—especially young people—have become more vocal about governance, service delivery and accountability. Creating a formal space for dialogue acknowledges that reality,” Mr Mduge said.

He noted, however, that public trust is shaped not only by listening but by visible action.

“If people raise concerns about health services, employment or local governance and see no change, frustration may grow. Communication must therefore be matched with tangible responses,” he said.

Another sociologist, Ms Evelyne Kiratu of the University of Dar es Salaam, said the proposed unit could help bridge the gap between policymakers and ordinary citizens, particularly marginalised groups whose voices often go unheard.

“For women, youth and people in rural areas, access to decision-makers is often limited. A well-designed feedback system could democratise participation, provided it is accessible in terms of language, technology and awareness,” she explained.

Ms Kiratu added that public education would be crucial to ensure citizens understand how to use the platform and what outcomes to expect.

From an economic perspective, an economist at SAUT, Dr Isac Safari, said improved government responsiveness could have positive implications for economic planning and service delivery.

“Economic policies are more effective when they are informed by real-time data from citizens. Complaints about service delays, corruption or inefficiencies can help the government identify structural problems affecting productivity,” he said.

Dr Safari added that investor confidence is also influenced by how responsive and transparent public institutions are.

“When citizens and investors see that grievances are addressed professionally, it sends a strong signal about the seriousness of governance reforms,” he said.

While welcoming the initiative, analysts cautioned that similar platforms introduced in the past have struggled due to poor coordination, limited staffing and lack of feedback mechanisms.