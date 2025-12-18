Spokespersons urged to focus on institutions, not individuals

Dar es Salaam. Chief Secretary Dr Moses Kusiluka has cautioned government spokespersons against prioritising the promotion of their leaders over highlighting the work of their institutions.

He shared his caution on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, during a two-day national workshop for directors of presidential communications and government spokespersons in Dar es Salaam.

During the event, he said some officers have been focusing on their institutional leaders rather than reporting on government activities within their respective organisations.

“Not everyone, but a few. When you are in an institution, your work is with the institution and your boss. The role of a government spokesperson is to ensure that the government comes first; leaders execute government work, and you also act as advisers to the government,” he said, adding.

“Do not get caught up in branding a leader and forget that the leader is performing government duties. Not all, but some forget themselves. Remember, your responsibility is to disseminate government information, not the ‘brand’ of a single person.”

Furthermore, Dr Kusiluka said the government has made progress across various sectors and runs numerous programmes aimed at citizens’ welfare.

“The government has accomplished many things, both nationally and internationally, yet surprisingly, much of this is not well known locally except by a few. We continue to report daily events; that is why we are here, to assess where we have gone wrong and how we can improve,” he said.

According to him, while citizens’ grievances often have solutions, information about these solutions does not always reach relevant stakeholders in time.

To be an effective spokesperson, Dr Kusiluka stressed the importance of understanding what to communicate, as well as possessing reading and writing skills.

Without these, he warned, one remains limited to reporting only what has happened or what is already known.

He also urged spokespersons to establish mechanisms for providing feedback to citizens once solutions are found.

“Many things have been addressed, but we do not provide feedback. Sit well in your sectors to ensure that the information flow is completed,” he said.

Dr Kusiluka encouraged spokespersons to act as strategic advisers to their leaders, particularly on effective communication with the public.

“Criticism requires respect; you do not have to attack your boss, but if they see that you are adding value to the work, they will appreciate you,” he said, adding.

“You should advise because you are the experts; stand firm in your positions. I say this because government officials tend to be timid; when things go wrong… later they say, ‘I am surprised,’ while you are the expert.”

The Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Bakari Machumu, said the workshop was organised in collaboration with the Government Information Services Department under the theme: ‘Humanity and Responsible Communication.’

Mr Machumu said the meeting reminded spokespersons of their duty to use their knowledge as a national asset to provide accurate and timely information to support citizens.

“Government communication is a tool for implementing policies and development projects. A spokesperson is part of institutional leadership, a strategic adviser, and a bridge of respect between the government and the public,” said Mr Machumu.

He added: “There are 800 government spokespersons nationwide, which is a large workforce. We must not be stingy with narratives that provide benefits, touches, and smiles to various groups in society who were previously underserved, including in health and education.”