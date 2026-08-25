Eyes turn to successor following Tanzania Vice President Nchimbi’s resignation









Dar es Salaam. The resignation of Vice President, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, has opened a new political chapter within President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government, with attention now turning to a possible successor.

Dr Nchimbi announced on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, that he had written to President Hassan informing her of his decision to retire from politics and public service and resign as Vice President, effective September 4, 2026.

In a statement he distributed through his social media pages, Dr Nchimbi said the decision was made pursuant to Article 50(2)(c), read together with Article 149(2), of the Constitution.

“I am satisfied beyond doubt that the President wants change, so I have decided to fulfil my promise,” said Dr Nchimbi in his resignation statement, referring to a promise he made to President Hassan on August 27, 2025, that he would leave office if she felt the need for another Vice President.

14 days to find a successor

Article 50(4) of the Constitution establishes a specific procedure for filling the position, stating that the President must appoint a person to serve as Vice President within 14 days of the former Vice President ceasing to hold office.

The President will therefore have until about September 18, 2026, to complete the process, after which the new Vice President will be sworn in and assume office following confirmation by Parliament. Parliament begins its fourth meeting on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

A political and leadership analyst and lawyer, Advocate Dr Onesmo Kyauke, said the position was not an ordinary appointment like those of Cabinet ministers because the Constitution requires parliamentary approval.

“This matter is constitutional, and the person must be appointed from the party to which the resigned Vice President belonged,” said Dr Kyauke.

As discussions intensify, several names circulate in the mouths of various sources as possible successors.

Dr Kyauke also explained that the Vice President’s resignation does not automatically affect or trigger the dissolution of the Cabinet, saying that would be the President’s decision.

This differs from the Prime Minister’s resignation, which requires the entire Cabinet to be dissolved.

Since taking office on November 3, 2025, President Hassan has largely retained her government team, including Regional and District Commissioners, regional and district administrative secretaries, council directors and heads of institutions.

Mentioned names

Among those being mentioned in political discussions is an economist and experienced CCM politician, Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

Dr Nchemba served as Minister for Finance and Minister for Home Affairs and has held various government and ruling CCM.

Analysts say his experience in economics, government leadership and party administration makes him a strong contender, although he currently serves as Prime Minister.

Another name associated with the position is Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, a lawyer and veteran CCM politician who previously served as Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

He is currently Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Parliament, Coordination and Persons with Disabilities.

Another is the CCM politician, Dr Dotto Biteko, who rose through government ranks to hold senior ministerial positions, including that of Deputy Prime Minister.

Stakeholders say his experience overseeing strategic sectors and his previous positions place him among those considered in the debate.

Another veteran CCM politician with experience in various ministerial positions, including the Prime Minister’s Office and the President’s Office, Mr George Simbachawene is also included in the list.

He previously served as Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Public Service Management and Good Governance and the former Minister for Home Affairs in President Hassan’s government before the revocation of his appointment.

The current Home Affairs Minister, Mr Patrobas Katambi, succeeded him.

Although the list could grow, the names currently being discussed remain part of political speculation, with the final decision resting with President Hassan.

Stakeholders say the appointment will test the President’s ability to identify a candidate who meets the constitutional requirements and can secure Parliament’s support.

A lecturer at Tumaini University (Turdaco), Dr Lazaro Swai, said the next Vice President should have a personality that complements the President’s to foster closeness and effective leadership.

“Since internal matters were not discussed, we saw clouds, we saw drizzles, and now rain has fallen; these things were expected,” he said.

“In the new appointment, we expect the person appointed to be someone who aligns with the President or someone who can consult with her and reach agreement,” he added.

Meanwhile, human rights advocates want the next Vice President to defend and promote human rights through both words and actions to help build a just and equal society.

“Dr Nchimbi was speaking about things we want regarding human rights, but we want the next person to be an executor, instead of telling us to fight,” said the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) Executive Director, Dr Anna Henga.