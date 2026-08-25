Tanzania to host EAC military cooperation week, offer free medical services

Unguja. Tanzania is set to host the sixth edition of the East African Community (EAC) Military Cooperation Week, with free medical services to be offered to members of the public.

The programme is expected to benefit communities in various parts of Tanzania.

The annual event, which rotates among member states, returns to Tanzania after the country last hosted it in 2022.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, Zanzibar’s 101 Brigade acting chief medical officer, Major Clement Hosea, said participating countries include Burundi, Somalia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda.

“As part of marking the week, the forces from these countries have planned to provide various humanitarian services to people in selected areas across the country,” he said.

The seven-day event will run from August 26 to September 1 in various parts of the country.

The services will include free medical treatment provided by specialist doctors from the participating East African countries.

Besides health services, Major Hosea said the celebrations would involve renovation work and donations at orphanages and prisons in Dar es Salaam, Coast, Arusha and Zanzibar.

He named some of the health facilities that will provide the services as Ubungo District Hospital, Vijibweni Hospital and Yombo Malawi Health Centre in Dar es Salaam.

In the Coast Region, the services will be offered at Tumbi Regional Referral Hospital and Bagamoyo District Hospital, while in Zanzibar they will be available at Mwera Pongwe District Hospital in Unguja, Vitongoji in Pemba and Kibokoni health centres.

“In Dodoma, the facility will be Mapinduzi Chamwino Health Centre,” said Major Hosea.

Regarding donations, Major Hosea said they would be made at Segerea Prison in Dar es Salaam, Kisongo Prison in Arusha, and orphanages including Kurasini, Mwandaiwa in Bunju, Chanika Children Shelter and SOS Children’s Village in Zanzibar.

Organisers have urged members of the public, particularly residents of Zanzibar and the areas mentioned, to turn up in large numbers from August 26 to access the free services.

They emphasised that specialist doctors were fully prepared to address various health challenges facing members of the public at no cost.

SOS Children’s Zanzibar director, Ms Asha Salim Ali, thanked the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) for choosing SOS to be part of the celebrations, saying the decision demonstrated the longstanding good relationship between the two institutions.

During the exercise, she said priority would be given to children aged from one day to 14 years, who would undergo health screening and receive treatment.

“Children under five years will receive greater attention because they are at higher risk of being affected by various diseases,” said Ms Ali.

“For us at SOS, health is a priority in a child’s care and development. We are very grateful for this opportunity for specialist doctors to examine our children, and those requiring further care will be referred in accordance with health regulations,” she added.