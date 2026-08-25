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Tanzanian man arrested at Maulid ceremony over arson at former court building

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Simon Maigwa, addresses journalists on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after a 42-year-old man identified as John Daud set fire to four rooms at the former Moshi District Primary Court building. PHOTO | JANETH JOSEPH

By  Janeth Joseph

Mwandishi

Mwananchi

Moshi. A 42-year-old man identified as John Daud, a resident of Moshi Municipality in Kilimanjaro Region, is being held by police for allegedly setting fire to four rooms at the former Moshi District Primary Court building.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, while attending a Maulid ceremony in the district.

The arson incident occurred on Monday, August 24, 2026, at around 8 am, when the suspect allegedly set the building ablaze, destroying four rooms and various documents stored in the offices before fleeing the scene.

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Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, saying investigations were ongoing in collaboration with other relevant authorities and that the suspect would be arraigned once the process was completed.

“After receiving news of the incident, the Kilimanjaro Regional Police launched an intensive manhunt and successfully apprehended the suspect today, Tuesday, August 25, 2026, during Maulid celebrations,” said RPC Maigwa.

RPC Maigwa added that no casualties were reported, although property was damaged, noting that the value of the destroyed property had yet to be established.

He said thorough investigations were continuing alongside other law enforcement agencies and that, upon completion, the suspect would face formal charges in court.

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