Faith and morality take centre stage at 54th Jalsa Salana Ahmadiyya

Dar es Salaam. Raising children on religious foundations, the proper use of social media, and respect for the boundaries of other faiths were emphasised as key pillars of morality and ethics.

The emphasis was paid during the 54th Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, which commenced in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, September 27. 2025, themed: Islam and Human Rights.

Speaking during the opening session, Deputy Police Commissioner and Police Spokesperson David Misime urged religious leaders to educate communities on the importance of responsible social media use.

He noted that many people today use online platforms to write, share, and spread content inconsistent with God’s teachings.

“If you truly know your faith, you cannot write, share, or utter the kinds of things currently circulating on social media. We emphasise the need to guide children properly on how to use these platforms,” he said.

Mr Misime also highlighted the importance of love and care within families, particularly during pregnancy, stressing that a child’s moral foundation begins in the womb.

“Morality is essential for every human being. It starts when a child is still in the mother’s womb. Parents who live according to God’s word will naturally instill those values in their unborn child,” he said, adding that such an upbringing shapes a child’s conscience to distinguish between right and wrong.

He concluded by calling on religious leaders to pray for peace as the nation heads towards the election period.

“If peace is not safeguarded, even the little you have will disappear, and you may end up as an internal or external refugee,” cautioned Mr Misime.

On his part, the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance Chairperson Matthew Mwaimu, underlined the importance of raising children on religious values, noting that strong families are built on faith.

“A good family raises children on spiritual foundations. When children grow with faith, they learn to recognise the existence of others and respect their beliefs,” he said.

He added that faith helps individuals understand the limits of their worship and nurtures tolerance.

“When you know your boundaries in worship, you become tolerant. You cannot fight with someone because of a difference in beliefs. Raising children on faith is key to building peace in our society,” he emphasised.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Tanzania Secretary General, Akbar Rashid Kazema, said the choice of the theme, Islam and Human Rights, was deliberate, given the global challenges of peace and harmony.

“We want this theme to serve as a wake-up call to the world, to remind us of the paths we can follow to achieve global peace,” he said.

He added that Islamic teachings emphasise the balance between rights and responsibilities.