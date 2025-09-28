Tourism stakeholders to be feted at Serengeti Awards in December

Arusha. The government has announced 56 awards to be presented to tourism stakeholders in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the sector’s achievements.

The awards, in their second edition under the name Serengeti Awards, will be staged on December 19, 2025.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hassan Abbas, told journalists inside the Ngorongoro Crater on September 27, 2025, that the initiative is designed not only to celebrate the successes of the tourism industry but also to inspire further investment and innovation.

“Our country has made great strides through the tourism sector, surpassing the initial target of five million visitors and now hosting more than 5.3 million tourists,” said Dr Abbas.

“We have also generated revenues exceeding $3.9 billion (about Sh9 trillion). Why shouldn’t we honour the stakeholders and investors who made this possible?” he questioned.

The Serengeti Awards are structured into seven categories, covering diverse aspects of the industry.

The People’s Choice Award will allow the public to vote for companies, hotels, or individuals they believe have had the greatest impact on tourism.

Other categories will honour pioneers of tourism enterprises, outstanding tour guides, hotels with exceptional service, conservation champions, top exhibitors at tourism fairs, and innovators who introduced new tourism products generating significant income.

The announcement coincided with the commemoration of World Tourism Day, observed globally every September 27.

“Tourism has become Tanzania’s leading foreign exchange earner, creating over 2.5 million jobs and positioning the country as a premier African destination,” said Dr Abbas.

He further explained that the government is investing in improved infrastructure and a favourable investment climate to attract more players to the sector.

“Our ambition is clear. We aim to reach eight million tourist arrivals by 2030,” he added.

A tour guide with Solo Adventure, Mr Athumani Njiku, welcomed the awards, stressing that tangible benefits are being felt on the ground.

“Tourism growth is not just numbers on paper. It is transforming livelihoods. We see guides, communities, and entrepreneurs all benefiting directly,” he said.

He added that initiatives such as the Serengeti Awards provide more than recognition; they set benchmarks of excellence and motivate both local and international stakeholders to raise standards further.