CRDB Bank opens new branch in Namanga to drive cross‑border trade

Arusha. CRDB Bank has opened a new branch in Namanga, a strategic border town linking Tanzania and Kenya, to strengthen financial inclusion and advance cross‑border trade.

Arusha Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla inaugurated the branch on Friday, September 26, 2025.

He underscored the government’s commitment to expanding financial access as part of Tanzania’s long‑term vision to build a $1 trillion economy by 2050.

“Financial services are not just about banking. They are the foundation of enterprise growth, household security, and national prosperity,” said Mr Makalla.

“By expanding access at the border, we are enabling small businesses, traders, and farmers to connect more effectively to regional and international markets,” he added.

Namanga has long been a bustling entry point for goods and people moving between Tanzania and Kenya.

The town is increasingly viewed as a growth corridor, offering opportunities for small‑scale traders as well as larger enterprises engaged in regional supply chains.

According to Mr Makalla, the presence of CRDB Bank in Namanga reinforces the government’s agenda of building inclusive economies, especially in border regions that serve as engines of trade.

“This investment signals confidence in Namanga’s role as a commercial hub and will help accelerate financial integration across the East African Community,” he said.

CRDB’s Director for Retail and SME Banking, Mr Bonaventure Paul, said the decision to establish a permanent branch was driven by rapidly rising demand for financial services.

He said for years they served the community through a mobile banking unit.

“The growth of cross‑border trade and rising entrepreneurial activity made it clear that a permanent presence was needed. This branch will provide businesses with the financial tools they need to grow and compete,” said Mr Paul.

The opening brings CRDB’s nationwide branches network to 268, a significant leap from just 19 when the bank was established in 1996.

The milestone coincides with the bank’s 30th anniversary and its ambition to expand internationally, with Dubai identified as the next market following its entry into Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

CRDB has also been recognised for advancing financial inclusion, extending loans worth more than Sh10 billion to informal groups excluded from formal banking systems.

For residents of Namanga, the new branch promises to ease long‑standing barriers to finance.

“This is a major relief for traders like us,” said a local entrepreneur, Ms Neema Laizer.